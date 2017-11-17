Your Alternative Thanksgiving: Surprising T-Day Recipes From Empire Diner & Au Za’atar

Of course, not everyone can be with family for the Thanksgiving holiday. So if you’re not going to be stuffing yourself with mom’s mashed potatoes, why not gather your similarly stranded friends and mix it up a bit? We consulted two of our NYC fave restaurants on how to do an alt-T-Day at each – and even got a couple of exclusive recipes, should you opt to stay home and fire up the stove.

At John DeLucie‘s groovy reboot of Chelsea’s legendary Empire Diner, give thanks for the pleasures of comfort food and old-school cocktails. Start with the buttermilk biscuits and Exec Chef Justin Nuebeck’s cheeky butternut squash bisque, with lobster stock and peekytoe crab; then substitute sourdough pretzel fried chicken for the gobbler…or maybe a prime hanger steak with apple cider roasted brussels sprouts; and ditch the tired old pumpkin pie for a mad decadent signature Empire Sundae with peanut butter ice cream. Sorry mom!

Feeling exotic? Why not do a Middle Eastern Thanksgiving at Tarik Fallous’s Au Za’atar in the East Village? Kick off the feast with grilled halloumi salad; then do Lebanese turkey, in the form of their Fattet Djaj – shredded chicken with chickpeas and yogurt. Or, to make it really feel like a T-Day table, order up a few dishes from the extensive mezze menu (fried & herbed cauliflower, lamb tartar, minced meat with onions) and pass lovingly around. Dessert? Do the nammoura, a semolina and orange blossom cake.

Butternut Squash Bisque from Executive Chef Justin Nuebeck of Empire Diner

Dish Components

1qt butternut squash puree

2qt lobster stock

¼ cup chili pickling liquid

1oz peekytoe crab

2oz shaved delicata squash

Minced chives as needed

Ingredients

1lb butternut squash roasted and separated from the skin

1/4C onion sliced

1tbsp. garlic sliced

2C vegetable stock

Grapeseed oil as needed

Salt and pepper as needed

Preparation

In a medium size saucepan over low heat sweat onions and garlic till tender and roasted squash and saute for about 3 minutes to cook out any excess water. Add vegetable stock and season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 15 minutes then transfer to a blender. Puree till it has a smooth consistency without any grains of squash. Then transfer back to a clean medium size sauce pot. Over low heat add lobster stock and simmer for 10 minutes. Season the soup with chili pickling liquid, salt, and pepper. Season shaved delicata squash and crab with extra virgin olive oil and heat in a 350F oven till hot. Place soup in each bowl and garnish with squash crab, and chives

Fattet Djaj from Executive Chef Tarik Fallous of Au Za’atar

Image by Liz Clayman

Ingredients

1 rotisserie chicken, shredded

3 pita breads, cut into small square

1 cup boiled chickpeas

2 cloves of garlic, mashed

2 cups plain yogurt

1/4 cup tahini

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup toasted pine nuts and sliced almonds to garnish

Chopped parsley to garnish

1/2 tsp ground cumin

Recipe

Toast the pita square until golden brown. Prepare the sauce by combining the mashed garlic and the yogurt. Whisk until smooth. Add the tahini while whisking and, finally, the lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.

Make sure your shredded chicken and boiled chickpeas are warm before assembling the FattetDjaj and work quickly so everything is still warm when you serve it. In a servingplatter, start with the pita squares, evenly distributed in a single layer. The next layer is the chickpeas and finally 2/3 of the chicken mixture. Top with the yogurt sauce and the remaining chicken and finish by sprinkling the toasted nuts, melted butter, chopped parsley and touch of cumin.

