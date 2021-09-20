You'll fall in love with the black raspberry and blueberry flavors in Mi Terruno Malbec

The label on the Mi Terruno's Expression wines are a real show stopper. The wine inside will have you crying tears of joy for Argentinian Malbec. You'll fall in love with the black raspberry and blueberry flavors.

All this and a smooth, velvety finish for a mere $14.99. Your guests will think you paid $30.

Feta-stuffed olives were a great match for this malbec from Mendoza, as were fresh figs filled with spicy pecan halves. A hunk of aged gouda cheese was perfect. Buenísimo.

On Day 2, I had a glass with grilled chicken thighs and jojo potatoes. Only a special wine will drink this well after being opened for a second day.