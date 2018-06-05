You will soon be able to get Canter's Deli sandwiches at this new food hub in Pasadena

From pastrami in Pasadena to a Filipino taco pop-up, here’s what’s happening in our food and drink world:

Pasadena pastrami

Canter’s Deli is one of 15 restaurants that will operate a kitchen out of the new Kitchen United food hub and kitchen rental space in Pasadena. The Fairfax deli plans to open a satellite at the hub by June 15, when it will begin making food for Postmates, Grubhub and other delivery apps that will deliver the food within a five-mile radius. So, yes, that means Canter’s pastrami sandwiches in Pasadena. You’ll also be able to visit the hub and order food from any of the restaurants there to take home or eat in a commissary area. Some of the other restaurants expected at the hub include the Pizza Plant, Mama Musubi and the Lost Cuban (a fast-casual Cuban restaurant from Cedar Rapids, Iowa). Kitchen United also has a retail space off Madison Avenue in Pasadena that sells products made by the 20 companies renting kitchen space. 561 E. Green St., Pasadena, www.kitchenunited.com

Filipino tacos

Chef Michael Hung is once again on the move. Hung, who was most recently the co-owner/chef at the now-closed XO restaurant and market on Beverly Boulevard (he has also cooked at Faith & Flower and Mama Lion restaurants), has started a new pop-up dinner called Chilola’s with his Ardour Hospitality partner Abby Gavino.

“It’s basically a mashup of Mexican and Filipino food, and whenever I cook for us at home, a lot of times it has a blend of both cultures,” Hung recently told The Times. Hung says he was inspired by his family’ s Filipino cooking and Gavino’ s Mexican family background. “It’s fun and casual. We’re not trying to do fine dining with this.”

Some of the highlights include an adobo chicken taco and al pastro lumpia (Filipino spring rolls). The name Chilola was Gavino’s mother Lola’s nickname growing up. Although the plan is to eventually make this a bricks-and-mortar restaurant, Chilola’s is operating as a pop-up restaurant through the website Feastly. Hung will also have a Chilola’s booth at the Arroyo Seco Weekend Festival at the Rose Bowl June 23 and 24. www.ardourhospitality.com

Fairfax dahi poori

A location of Badmaash, the downtown L.A. Indian restaurant from chef Pawan Mahendro and his sons Nakul and Arjun, is now open in the Fairfax district. For now, the menu is the same as at the downtown location, but Nakul says they plan to make additions in the future.

“We believe in the idea of a neighborhood Indian restaurant,” Nakul recently told us. “It’s an entirely different neighborhood than downtown. We want to learn what the neighborhood wants and then cater to that neighborhood.”

The restaurant is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday and plans to expand its hours to include lunch and weekend brunch. 418 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, www.badmaashla.com

Bring on the udon

Marugame Udon, the Japanese restaurant from Kagawa, Japan, known for its Sanuki-style udon noodles, plans to open a location at South Coast Plaza this fall. The noodles are made-to-order hot or cold, and you can customize them with tempura and musubi add-ons. The 3,000-square-foot restaurant will be on the lower level near Sears. Marugame Udon also has a location on Sawtelle Boulevard in Los Angeles and in San Francisco. 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, marugameudon.com

Downtown oysters

Nick Erven, the chef behind the now-closed Erven in Santa Monica, is at the helm of the new Rappahannock oyster bar at the ROW DTLA restaurant and retail complex in downtown L.A. The restaurant is owned by cousins Ryan and Travis Croxton of the Rappahannock Oyster Co. in the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia. (The company was established by the Croxtons’ grandfather in 1899.) Rappahannock in Los Angeles opened for lunch in early May and will start dinner service on Friday. You can expect to see hamachi with plums and shiso; shrimp and grits; and a potato latke with caviar to go with all those oysters. The 2,000-square-foot space has an open kitchen, a marble seafood counter and a patio. 787 Alameda St., No. 154, Los Angeles, (323) 435-4004, www.rappbardtla.com

