You probably already have the ingredients for these 9 classic drinks

I don't know about you, but I could use a good, stiff drink right about now.

I've got those stuck-at-home nonessential-worker-gettin'-furloughed blues.

Maybe I could use two good, stiff drinks.

I don't mean those fancy cocktails that have been carefully crafted - no, curated - by mixologists using elderflower liqueur and artisanal bitters distilled from the berries from a single clump of bushes hidden near the shores of Lake Uniamesi.

I mean ordinary cocktails for ordinary folks: simple, clean and classic. The kind of cocktail where you don't have to go out to the store to buy some exotic ingredient you will only use once because, as it turns out, you don't particularly like it.

I'm looking at you, hibiscus syrup.

That said, for the sake of this article I went to the store to buy the bitter liqueur Campari, which I did not have. But at least it's not elderflower liqueur. I wouldn't know an elderflower if I fell face-first into a field of them.

I first used the Campari to make a Negroni, a cocktail that, despite its recent spate of hipness, dates back at least to 1919 when Count Camillo Negroni legendarily asked bartender Forsco Scarselli to make a stronger version of his favorite cocktail, an Americano.

The bartender kept the sweet vermouth and Campari of the Americana but replaced the soda water with gin. Voila, the Negroni was born.

The classic Negroni is equal parts gin, vermouth and Campari, but I used a variation that goes a little heavier on the gin - never a bad thing - and lighter on the bitter Campari. That way, the Campari stays more in the background where it belongs and does not drown out the gin or vermouth.

Campari also plays an important part in the next drink I made, a Boulevardier, named for an American ex-patriot magazine in Paris in the late 1920s.

A Boulevardier is made from bourbon, Campari and sweet vermouth. Don't tell anyone, but it is basically a Negroni with bourbon instead of gin.

But what a difference the bourbon makes. The Boulevardier is a rounder, fuller-tasting drink; it is a Manhattan with a bitter edge to tamp down the sweetness. Perhaps it is just my personal preference of bourbon over gin, but I believe the time is right for the Boulevardier to have its time in the sun - again.

And if you are spending time in the sun yourself, you'll want to drink something cooling and refreshing. You'll want to drink a Tom Collins.

This happy concoction, created back in 1876, is the perfect hot-weather cocktail. It mixes gin with lemon juice and simple syrup and makes it delightfully quaffable with club soda. Think of it as a sparkling lemonade with a kick.

You'll probably be most satisfied with a basic unadorned gin such as a London dry gin. The more herbal essences that are packed into the gin, the more flavors there will be to compete with the drink's blissful simplicity.

For a lot of people, hot weather means margaritas. For many of them, margaritas mean a bottled, premade mix. Don't be one of those people.

Margaritas - which date back to 1938 - are easy to make, and the ones you mix at home are guaranteed to be better than anything that comes out of a bottle. You only need three ingredients: tequila, lime juice and simple syrup.

You can actually buy simple syrup, if you have an inexplicable aversion to money; one store sells a 12.7-ounce bottle of it for $12. Or you could just make it yourself, and this is less hard than it sounds, by boiling together some water and sugar. And it will practically keep forever.

Another summertime drink is the daiquiri, the ultimate sweet-and-sour hot-weather drink that was invented in 1902. On the sour side, you have lime juice. On the sweet side, you have rum, simple syrup and superfine sugar.

Superfine sugar, which you can pick up online for eight bucks a pound, is even easier to make than simple syrup. Just put some sugar in a blender and blitz it for 10 seconds.

In the right proportions, or even the wrong ones, a daiquiri is delightful.

One of my personal favorite cocktails is a sidecar, which dates back to sometime around 1920. I have featured a recipe for an American version before in these pages, so this time I thought I would make a French version.

Same ingredients. Different proportions. Entirely different taste.

The American version is big and brassy, as you'd expect. The French one is quiet and reserved - and probably looks down on its American cousin while secretly envying it.

Both are excellent. Which you prefer is a matter of your own taste.

Next, I made a Black Russian. It didn't take long; it only has two ingredients, vodka and Kahlua. But put together, they have the most marvelous, velvety texture.

The Black Russian was invented in 1949, created in Luxembourg in honor of the teetotaling American ambassador to that country. It combined two of the most popular spirits of the day - the White Russian, known primarily to fans of the movie "The Big Lebowski," came later, with the addition of heavy cream.

The Bronx Cocktail, invented in 1905, was hugely popular in the 1930s before slipping out of the public's consciousness. But maybe it is time for it to slip back in. It's so smooth and perfectly balanced.

The Bronx Cocktail mixes gin with both sweet vermouth and dry vermouth, plus orange juice and a dash of Angostura bitters. It is a well-crafted, thoughtful combination, not too fruity but not too sophisticated either. It's a Goldilocks kind of drink - just right.

My last cocktail is another one of my favorites, Satan's Whiskers, which dates back to Prohibition. It is like a Bronx Cocktail, but with more of an orange flavor and less of a kick.

Once again, you begin with gin, orange juice and sweet and dry vermouth. But then you add just a splash of Grand Marnier, which is an orange liqueur, and a dash of orange bitters if you have it. I didn't, so I used chocolate bitters, which gave it an intriguing undertone that acted as a counterpoint to the orange flavors.

But any bitters will do. Maybe you could try them all and see which type you like best.

___

NEGRONI

Yield: 1 serving

1 1/2 ounces gin, preferably London dry gin

1 ounce sweet vermouth

3/4 ounce Campari

1 strip orange zest

1 thin round of orange, for garnish

Stir together gin, vermouth and Campari in an ice-filled mixing glass until very cold. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Twist the orange zest over the drink to spray with its oils; discard the zest. Garnish with slice of orange.

Per serving: 198 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1 g protein; 7 g carbohydrate; 3 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 1mg sodium; 15 mg calcium

Recipe from Bon Appetit

BOULEVARDIER

Yield: 1 serving

2 ounces bourbon

1 ounce Campari

1 ounce sweet vermouth

Lemon twist

Combine bourbon, Campari and sweet vermouth in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold. Strain into a cocktail glass, coupe or rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Per serving: 248 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 5 g carbohydrate; 3 g sugar; no fiber; 1 mg sodium; 4 mg calcium

Recipe from Bon Appetit

BRONX COCKTAIL

Yield: 1 serving

1 1/2 ounces gin

1/2 ounce sweet vermouth

1/2 ounce dry vermouth

1 ounce orange juice

Dash Angostura bitters

Orange peel twist

Combine gin, both vermouths, orange juice and bitters with ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake well until cold and strain into a glass over ice.

Per serving: 161 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 7 g carbohydrate; 4 g sugar; no fiber; 1 mg sodium; 22 mg calcium

Recipe from "The Essential Cocktail" by Dale DeGroff

MARGARITA

Yield: 1 serving

1 small wedge lime

Kosher salt

2 ounces tequila blanco

3/4 ounce lime juice

3/4 ounce simple syrup, see note

1 thin slice of lime

Note: To make simple syrup, boil together 1/2 cup granulated sugar and 1/2 cup water, stirring frequently, until the sugar dissolves and the liquid turns clear. Cool before using. Can be stored in a clean jar in the refrigerator almost indefinitely.

1. Rub the lime wedge around the rim of a margarita glass and dip the top of the glass in the salt. Place glass in refrigerator, if desired.

2. Place tequila, lime juice and simple syrup in a shaker with plenty of ice and shake until very cold, about 20 seconds. Strain into prepared glass and garnish with thin slice of lime.

Per serving: 193 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 14 g carbohydrate; 10 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 961 mg sodium; 10 mg calcium

Recipe by Bon Appetit

DAIQUIRI

Yield: 1 serving

1 teaspoon superfine sugar, see note

1 3/4 ounces white rum

3/4 ounce lime juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1 strip lime zest

1 lime twist

Notes: To make superfine sugar, place granulated sugar in blender and process for 10 seconds. Can be kept in airtight container indefinitely.

1. To make simple syrup, boil an equal volume of granulated sugar and water, stirring frequently, until sugar dissolves and mixture becomes clear. Allow to cool before using. Can be kept refrigerated in a clean jar almost indefinitely.

2. In a cocktail shaker, combine superfine sugar, rum, lime juice and simple syrup; stir until sugar dissolves. Add ice and shake until cold. Strain into a glass. Twist the strip of lime zest over the drink to release its oils, and garnish with a lime twist.

Per serving: 162 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 14 g carbohydrate; 12 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 1 mg sodium; 12 mg calcium

Recipe from Bon Appetit

BLACK RUSSIAN

Yield: 1 drink

1 1/2 ounces vodka

3/4 ounce Kahlua

Combine vodka and Kahlua in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until cold and strain into an old-fashioned glass over ice.

Per serving: 184 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 12 g carbohydrate; 10 g sugar; no fiber; 3 mg sodium; 1 mg calcium

Recipe from "The Art of the Cocktail" by Philip Collins

SIDECAR

Yield: 1 serving

1 1/4 ounce cognac

4 teaspoons Cointreau or Grand Marnier

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Twist of orange peel

1 strip orange zest

Chill glass in refrigerator. Place cognac, Cointreau and lemon juice in a shaker with plenty of ice and shake until cold, 15 to 20 seconds. Strain into glass and garnish with orange-peel twist.

Per serving: 133 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 3 g carbohydrate; no sugar; 1 g fiber; 1 mg sodium; 14 mg calcium

Recipe from "Tasting Paris," by Clotilde Dusoulier

TOM COLLINS

Yield: 1 serving

1 1/2 ounces gin, preferably a London dry gin

1 ounce simple syrup, see note

3/4 ounce lemon juice

Club soda or seltzer

Maraschino cherry

Orange slice

Note: To make simple syrup, boil an equal volume of granulated sugar and water, stirring frequently, until sugar dissolves and mixture becomes clear. Allow to cool before using. Can be kept refrigerated in a clean jar almost indefinitely.

Combine gin, simple syrup and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold. Strain into a Collins glass (tall and straight) with ice, and fill with club soda. Garnish with cherry and orange slice.

Per serving: 161 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 18 g carbohydrate; 17 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 13 mg sodium; 11 mg calcium

Recipe from "The Essential Cocktail," by Dale DeGroff

SATAN'S WHISKERS

Yield: 1 serving

1/2 ounce sweet vermouth

1/2 ounce dry vermouth

1/2 ounce gin

1/2 ounce orange juice

1/4 ounce Grand Marnier

Dash orange bitters or other bitters

Combine all ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake well and strain into a cocktail glass.

Per serving: 101 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 5 g carbohydrate; 3 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 1 mg sodium; 19 mg calcium

Recipe from "The Art of the Cocktail" by Philip Collins

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com