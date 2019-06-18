You Get A Burger! You Get A Burger! Everyone Gets A Burger!

Celebrate Chili’s Nationwide Partnership with DoorDash and Get Your Hands On a FREE Juicy Oldtimer® with Cheese

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Last week we, Chili’s® Grill & Bar, announced our exclusive delivery partnership with DoorDash, making all of your wildest – and truly necessary – delivery dreams come true. But you might want to sit down for what’s next…

As if having your fave Chili’s items delivered straight to your doorstep wasn’t enough, we’ve got something extra special because we #ChilisLove you. Starting today we’re offering up to 25,000 free Oldtimer with Cheese burgers WITH a $0 delivery fee for Chili’s orders made on DoorDash at more than 1,000 participating Chili’s restaurants nationwide*.

Here’s what you need to do if you want that free juicy burger with a $0 delivery fee:

Download the DoorDash app or go online to www.doordash.com

Find Chili’s in the list of local restaurants

Spend a minimum of $10

Add promo code “OLDTIMER” and place your order

Next thing you know, you’ll be enjoying some Chili’s goodness wherever you please. Hungry yet?

We know the hardest part is figuring out what to order to meet the $10 minimum, so we’re here to help. Our delivery test revealed that Guests’ favorite delivery items through DoorDash include:

Southwestern Eggrolls

Skillet Queso

Chips and salsa

“Both DoorDash and Chili’s understand how valuable Guests’ time is and how important it is to make every Guest feel special, making our partnership a great fit,” said Ellie Doty, senior vice president of marketing at Chili’s. “By working with DoorDash, our Guests will be able to enjoy Chili’s in the comfort of their own home and on their time. Together with DoorDash, we look forward to delivering our beloved menu items to Guests wherever they are.”

Our partnership with DoorDash is just the beginning. We’ll continue looking for ways to provide Chili’s Guests – you – the most optimal ordering experience. So stay tuned, because there could be more fun down the line.

“Chili’s was a top-requested restaurant by DoorDash customers, so it comes as no surprise that demand was high in our test markets,” said Toby Espinosa, vice president of business development at DoorDash. “DoorDash takes pride in ensuring that all Chili’s menu items—from their crispy Southwestern Eggrolls to their juicy Oldtimer with Cheese—arrive at Guests’ homes just as they would be served in restaurant. We are excited to see how fans across the country react to our partnership.”

Whether you’re ordering fajitas from the comfort of your couch, or chicken crispers for your kids on your way home from soccer practice, here’s to more Chili’s everywhere.

*Free Oldtimer® with Cheese and $0 Delivery Fee: Offer valid for one (1) Oldtimer® with Cheese and $0 Delivery Fee for the first 25,000 qualifying orders. Offer valid through June 19, 2019 at participating locations. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $10, excluding taxes and fees. Not valid for pickup or dine-in. Limit one per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code OLDTIMER to redeem. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

About Chili’s® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili’s! We’re a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We’re known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili’s cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $70 million through our annual Create-A-Pepper campaign benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, because giving back is a big part of who we are. Find more information about us at www.chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, or like us on Facebook @Chilis.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. DoorDash Drive is the last-mile logistics platform that powers direct delivery for any business. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.