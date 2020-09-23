Baltimore Sun photo by Lloyd Fox
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

'You can screw a game up’: Why the Ravens are protecting a practice squad long snapper

September 23, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Baltimore Sun photo by Lloyd Fox

Given the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, a practice squad promotion seems preferable to the alternatives.