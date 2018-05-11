You can make your own pastry stout at Beer Temple. But should you? We test it out

It began, appropriately enough, as a joke.

A longtime employee at The Beer Temple was taking a new job, so Chris Quinn, owner of the Northwest Side bar and bottle shop, followed through on a silly idea he and the departing employee had long shared: a build-your-own pastry stout.

Quinn brought a French press coffee maker from home and stuffed the 12-ounce glass vessel with marshmallows, brownies and cinnamon. Then he poured in boozy imperial stout.

The concoction stewed for about five minutes before Quinn pushed the plunger and poured the beer into a snifter.

He and the employee peered into the inky blackness, now rife with floating tan specks. They sniffed. They sipped. They sort of hated themselves. They sort of enjoyed it.

“We were definitely giggling,” Quinn said. “These are not the most serious styles of beer. I think even the people who make them would say that using cookies or marshmallows or things like that isn’t the most artisanal style of beer.”

But it does reflect something happening in beer right now. Sweet, boozy stouts crammed with ingredients more commonly associated with dessert have become the rage in recent years — such a rage that breweries are taking to social media to flaunt their use of actual cake, pastries and doughnuts while brewing.

The trend has generated a frighteningly apt term, for which Los Angeles beer blogger Alex Kidd takes credit: pastry stouts.

Half acknowledging the trend and half mocking the trend, Quinn decided to pay homage.

And now you get your chance.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Beer Temple hosts Pastry Boyz Love Us — a larger-scale version of what began as a silly lark.

To know how seriously Quinn takes the event — and many of the pastry stouts brewers are sending into the world — just check his spelling of “boyz.” However, interest on Facebook and Instagram has been robust enough for Quinn to imbue a bit more professionalism than he expected.

“We don’t want to disappoint people by not having enough terrible things to put in the beer,” he said.

The menu will include Oreos, peanut butter, jelly, vanilla frosting, peppermint patties, Lucky Charms, mole, chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, chipotle sauce, cinnamon, coconut shavings, vanilla wafers, Smarties, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, marshmallows and fresh berries.

And, oh yes, sardines.

“I needed one overtly revolting thing,” Quinn said. “Just to see if it would get used.”

Breweries are putting ridiculous things in beer. Why can’t you?

I visited The Beer Temple this week to embrace the absurdity. There, waiting, was Quinn’s 12-ounce French press. (He bought 35 more for Saturday’s event.)

I have famously mixed feelings on pastry stouts — in some circles, I’m “the pastry stout guy” — but I can appreciate those who manage to find balance amid their sugary rush. (Abraxas, an imperial stout made with ancho chili peppers, cacao nibs, vanilla beans and cinnamon sticks by St. Louis’ Perennial Artisan Ales, is one of the most beautiful beers I’ve ever had.) If Quinn was offering the chance to build my own version of ridiculousness, I was going to take it.

His nearly two dozen ingredients were waiting upon my arrival, spread across a table in bright, iconic packaging and divvied into small plastic bowls. It quickly felt like beer nihilism. Sure, I could throw a bunch of nonsense in beer — but did that mean I should? The same could be asked of the professionals actually making these beers. Just because you can throw a cake in a beer, does that mean you should?

Hard to say.

“They are gimmicky, but that doesn’t mean people don’t enjoy drinking these things,” Quinn said. “Does drinking chocolate taste good? Yeah, drinking chocolate tastes good.”

Quinn took the first crack that afternoon, loading Lucky Charms, cinnamon and chocolate chips into the French press.

“I’m thinking it might be a chocolate French toast kind of thing,” he said.

He was still experimenting with finding the right base beer and employed Yeti, a 9.5 percent alcohol imperial stout classic from Denver’s Great Divide Brewing. The beer foamed up in a sugary rage, bright chunks of Lucky Charms floating amid the cascading tan bubbles. Quinn watched intently as the beer settled, like a sixth-grader trying to make sense of a science experiment.

His dream of evoking chocolate French toast was quickly dashed. The concoction was heavy with cinnamon, crossed with the cheap sugary character of Lucky Charms. It was doomed by the base beer — Yeti was too bitter.

I opted for a pastry stout built of crushed Oreos, a scoop of coffee beans, a dollop of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and a sprinkling of coconut shavings. For the base beer, we tried Left Hand Brewing’s iconic Milk Stout, which skews sweeter than Yeti.

Quinn was put off by the look of the beer — a layer of film grew on the surface.

“It looks like a stagnant pond,” he said. “Gross.”

I didn’t hate the taste, though. Between the Oreos and the coffee, it actually showed some balance — not unlike if you dipped an Oreo in coffee. One of the flavors that subtly poked through was at once gratifying and a bit disturbing: the white Oreo filling. The biggest flaw was the base beer: at 6 percent alcohol, the milk stout didn’t have quite enough body.

I tried two more concoctions: one with mole, plantain and chocolate syrup (don’t ask) and one with Fig Newton, vanilla wafers and coffee (which proved I needed to stop).

I asked Quinn his takeaway. The base beer matters greatly, he said. And as a result, he’s tapping what should be a perfect beer for the event: Goose Island’s iconic Bourbon County Stout. (Though any of Quinn’s taps can be used for the event Saturday.)

He asked my takeaway. I said the process by which the ingredients are added really must be something of an art.

“Does that mean you’re almost developing an appreciation for pastry stouts?” he asked.

“Almost,” I said.

I thought for a moment.

“Almost.”

Pastry Boyz Love Us will cost $4 for the sweet ingredients and to use a French press, plus the price of the base beer, which varies. Adding a half-ounce of bourbon to “barrel-age” the beer will cost an additional $2. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Beer Temple, 3173 N. Elston Ave., craftbeertemple.com/blog.

