You be the critic: Vote for your favorite restaurants in Tribune's Readers' Choice Dining Awards

Have definite opinions about the best restaurants in Chicago? Of course, you do! The issue is that most of the time, you have to settle for reading our diatribes about what to eat around the city. Now it’s your chance to get involved.

Voting begins Wednesday for our third Readers’ Choice Dining Awards. We've created 15 categories to help cover the incredible breadth of our dining scene. That means this year you can choose everything from the best Chinese restaurant to the most Instagrammable restaurant. (We know you have an opinion on that one.)

In each category, you'll have five restaurants to choose from. That's except for best new restaurant and best old-school restaurant, which have 10 each. We found it nearly impossible to whittle down the options for those latter two.

As we like to do in Chicago, make sure to vote early and often. Seriously, you can vote for your favorite restaurants every single day. You have until Feb. 20 to stuff the ballot box. Plus, when you vote, you can enter to win dinner with Tribune restaurant critic Phil Vettel as he reviews a hot new restaurant. To vote, go to chicagotribune.com/votediningawards.

We'll announce the winners in print and online March 6.

