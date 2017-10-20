You asked for it: Millionaire's shortbread is like a homemade candy bar

Q: Could you please send my wife the recipe for Millionaire's Bread? Thanking you ever so much. - Bob Batten, Boca Raton

A: I think Bob is referring to Millionaire's Shortbread. This decadent treat combines a buttery shortbread crust, layered with a creamy caramel filling and finished with a rich chocolate topping. The combination is sublime. It reminds me of a homemade Twix candy bar, but so much better.

I'm sharing a version of the recipe from Cook's Illustrated, a source known for its in-depth and rigorous recipe-testing methods. It also offers a few tips for success: To ensure that the caramel filling has the perfect texture, monitor the temperature with an instant read thermometer.

It also recommends Ghirardelli 60% Cacao Bittersweet Baking Bar. Grating a portion of the chocolate is important to get it to set properly. Stir often while melting the chocolate, and monitor the temperature by holding the bowl in the palm of your hand. Overheating the chocolate will cause it to set poorly. If your preference is milk chocolate, you can refrigerate the bars to help set the chocolate before slicing, if needed.

Millionaire's Shortbread Bars

Crust:

2½ cups (12 ½ ounces) all-purpose flour

½ cup (3 ½ ounces) granulated sugar

¾ teaspoon salt

16 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Filling:

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup (7 ounces) brown sugar

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup corn syrup

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ teaspoon salt

Chocolate:

6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, grated

For the crust:

1 Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Line bottom and sides of 13-by 9-inch baking pan with aluminum foil. Combine flour, sugar and salt in medium bowl. Add melted butter and stir with rubber spatula until flour is evenly moistened.

2 Crumble dough evenly over bottom of prepared pan. Using your fingertips and palm of your hand, press and smooth dough into even thickness. Using fork, pierce dough at 1-inch intervals.

3 Bake until light golden brown and firm to touch, 25 to 30 minutes. Transfer pan to wire rack. Using sturdy metal spatula, press on entire surface of warm crust to compress (compressing crust while warm will make cutting finished bars easier). Cool crust to just warm, at least 20 minutes.

For the filling:

1 Stir all ingredients together in large, heavy-bottomed saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until mixture registers between 236 and 239 degrees (temperature will fluctuate), about 16 to 20 minutes.

2 Pour over crust, and spread to even thickness (mixture will be very hot). Cool completely, about 90 minutes.

For the chocolate:

1 Microwave 6 ounces chopped chocolate at 50 percent power, stirring every 15 seconds, until fully melted but not much warmer than body temperature, 1 to 2 minutes. Add 2 ounces grated chocolate, and stir until melted, returning to microwave for no more than 5 seconds at a time to complete melting if necessary.

2 Spread chocolate evenly over surface of filling. Refrigerate shortbread until chocolate is just set, about 10 minutes.

3 Using foil, remove shortbread from pan and transfer to cutting board; discard foil. Using serrated knife and gentle sawing motion, cut shortbread in half crosswise to create two 6 ½-by-9-inch rectangles. Cut each rectangle in half to make four 3 ½-by-9-inch strips. Cut each strip crosswise into equal 10 pieces. (Shortbread can be stored at room temperature, between layers of parchment, for up to one week.)

Makes 40 bars.

Nutrition information per 1 bar: 199 calories, 49 % calories from fat, 11 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 25 mg cholesterol, 22 g carbohydrates, 15 g total sugar, 9 g added sugar, 2 g protein, 91 mg sodium, 1 g fiber