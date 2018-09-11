You Asked, Chipotle Answered. Chorizo Returns.

Chorizo is back on Chipotle’s menu for a limited time

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE : CMG ) is reintroducing chorizo as a menu item, now available in stores nationwide. The deliciously seasoned, perfectly grilled spicy chicken and pork sausage, which doesn’t have any artificial preservatives, flavors or colors, is only available for a limited time, so chorizo fans will need to hurry to get their fix while supplies last.

“Chorizo had a big following in its heyday, and a lot of our customers were disappointed when it was taken off the menu,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle. “As part of our overall commitment to menu innovation and delivering the craveable food our customers love, we’re spicing things up and bringing chorizo back to our menu.”

Prepared with a blend of pork and white-meat chicken, Chipotle’s chorizo is made with real ingredients and real flavor and has nothing to hide. Our chorizo is seasoned with paprika, toasted cumin and chipotle peppers, then seared on a hot grill to give it a perfect char. The Responsibly Raised pork and chicken used to make Chipotle’s chorizo is from animals that are raised in more humane ways, just like Chipotle’s other meats.

Chorizo is available in burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads and can be combined with other signature ingredients for a limited time.

For more information, please visit www.Chipotle.com.

About Chipotle

