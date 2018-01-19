You are what you (and your microbiome) eat, scientists say

You may know there's a whole world that lives inside you. Not just you, but each of us. Your microbiome, not to be confused with a biodome, is in fact an ecological system dependent on the food you eat.

"The microbiome is the sum total of bacteria, fungi and viruses that live inside our body," said Jack Gilbert, professor of surgery at the University of Chicago and director of The Microbiome Center.

"Some 40 trillion cells, almost 3 pounds of your body mass, is bacteria," Gilbert said. "They live mostly in the intestine. It's like an ecosystem, like a rainforest that lives inside you - a living, breathing environment - which we can affect by the things we eat."

The Microbiome Center is not a place, but a state of mind. If you, like me, were hoping for a kind of Betty Ford Center for your fat- and sugar-addicted microbiome, where you could linger over lunch at a healthy gut cafe while they analyzed your stool sample, you're out of luck. A partnership created in 2016, the center is a collective of researchers from the University of Chicago, Argonne National Laboratory, and the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Mass.

What does the Center prescribe for us to eat and drink to improve our health?

"I tell my children that they should eat food which feeds the bacteria, and not (just) themselves - such as leafy greens, colorful vegetables, lots of fruit - in order to help the bacteria produce chemicals which will help our body to be healthy," Gilbert said.

Co-author of the 2017 book, "Dirt Is Good: The Advantage of Germs for Your Child's Developing Immune System," Gilbert says his advice applies to adults too.

"Your intestine has almost 1,000 different species of bacteria. The kinds of things you eat promote different types of species.

"If you think eating a lot of fried and starchy carbohydrate food like potatoes and yams is healthy, and you feel healthy, then maybe you're OK, but it's extremely unlikely."

What about probiotics and fermented foods?

"Probiotics are bacteria which we add into the body in order to have a beneficial impact upon health," Gilbert said. "What we found is there's lots of evidence that taking a probiotic when you're sick can have a beneficial impact."

That evidence only exists for certain diseases, he says. For instance, treating diarrhea by ingesting probiotics can significantly reduce the length of time one suffers. Similarly, "we have evidence that children who suffer from cow's milk allergy, when they take a probiotic, it will significantly reduce the length of time they'll suffer and maybe even desensitize them to that allergen," Gilbert said.

"On the whole, though, if you're healthy, there is no indication that taking probiotics will continue to maintain your healthiness. We just don't have that data."

He added, "Our ancestors ate a lot of probiotic foods because they used to ferment food to make them more stable and less likely to rot."

This is where the Microbiome Center comes in. According to Gilbert, the University of Chicago is embarking on a 10-year, $100 million research program "to determine if modulating the microbiome could actually have a beneficial role in maintaining wellness."

Discussions about wellness and health, though, are often coded conversations about weight loss. "That's a shift in terms of medical practice," said Gilbert. "We want to keep people healthier, for longer."

One of Gilbert's colleagues in the global microbiome world, Dr. Eran Elinav, explores that idea. A medical doctor and research scientist at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, Elinav co-authored "The Personalized Diet: The Pioneering Program to Lose Weight and Prevent Disease," to challenge the idea of universal diet plans.

Instead, says Elinav, a supposed healthy food for one person may not be so for another. "The results are always very surprising," said Elinav by phone. "We've found moderate amounts of ice cream and alcohol are good for some people, while some vegetables are bad."

According to its Amazon listing, the book is frequently bought together with a diabetes testing kit, so that you can become the subject of your own one-week experiment. The book has you track the foods you eat and your blood sugar levels to discover the diet that's best for you.

If you don't want embark on the at-home experiment, Elinav and his team's research has been licensed by the company Day Two, which sequences your microbiome's DNA via a stool sample kit you submit. For $329, the company predicts the foods that are good for you.

If this sounds a bit unappetizing, try out fermented foods. While we may not know conclusively if these will help your gut health, we do know they're delicious. Fermented foods include kimchi, sauerkraut, kombucha, yogurt, kefir and more.

"There's a lot of evidence that consumption of them doesn't hurt and could potentially benefit our health in ways that we just don't yet understand," Gilbert said.

For an elevated experience, Daisies in Logan Square will host "A Celebration of Fermentation" dinner ($65) on Jan. 22. The five-course feast will feature fermented foods from Daisies chef and owner Joe Frillman, Marisol chef Sarah Rinkavage, plus Ardent chef Justin Carlisle from Milwaukee and The Cultured Pickle Shop co-owner and pickle-maker Kevin Farley from Berkeley, Calif.

The menu, Frillman said, includes fermented butternut squash agnolotti with squash seeds, house-cured lamb pancetta, brown butter and chives, plus a fermented whey soda float with orange sherbet for dessert.

Sounds like a good way to impress your gut's 40 trillion little friends.

Daisies, 2523 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-661-1671, www.daisieschicago.com; Marisol, 205 E. Pearson St., 312-799-3599, www.marisolchicago.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

Chicago's best vegetarian, vegan and plant-based foods »

Microbes rule your health - and further prove that kids should eat dirt »

Daisies in Logan Square makes the case for dad food »