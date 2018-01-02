Yorktown native to appear on Food Network

A cooking-challenged Yorktown native is set to appear on season 12 of the Food Network show “Worst Cooks in America.”

Shatima Ruffin, a self-described spoiled beauty queen, will appear as a contestant on the show. It premieres at 9 p.m. Saturday.

“Worst Cooks in America” is a reality television show that aims to transform terrible cooks into skilled kitchen successes during a 10-day culinary boot camp. The 10-episode season is hosted by chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence, who also serve as mentors, and was pre-taped over the summer.

“I learned so much at boot camp. It was amazing,” Ruffin said. “I made best friends there and we still talk a lot. I learned the basic skills.”

The Denbigh High School graduate said her grandmother always cooked for her growing up in York County and Newport News. The 34-year-old only could make breakfast items, such as scrambled eggs with cheese, pancakes and toasted Eggo waffles before heading to cooking boot camp. Her goal on the show was to learn the proper skills to make southern soul food.

“I only went to the kitchen when it was time to eat food,” she said.

According to Ruffin, adulthood and marriage led her to acknowledge that she was not a good cook. A Facebook post searching for contestants for the latest season of “Worst Cooks in America” prompted her to apply. She was selected through an application and audition process.

“If they like you, then they give you a call,” Ruffin explained. “Then there’s a series that you have to go through to get on. If you make it past that series, you’re on the show.”

Ruffin is currently pursuing a television hosting career, which requires her to travel back-and-forth from Yorktown to Atlanta. She got the call inviting her to compete on the show while in her hometown and hopes to move to Atlanta full time soon.

She said she’s nervous and excited for people to see the show. The Yorktown native hopes her appearance will inspire other Hampton Roads natives to follow their dreams and put themselves out there.

“I don’t know what the camera caught and heard,” she said, “so that makes me nervous to see what I actually did when it comes on. But also, I’m a pretty princess, so I’m excited for people to see me.”

For more about the show, visit foodnetwork.com/shows/worst-cooks-in-america.

