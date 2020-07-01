Yolo County Is Finally Getting an Arby’s

Woodland, Calif. Location Opening this Summer

Woodland, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The wait is almost over! Yolo County residents will soon be able to enjoy their own local Arby’s opening in Woodland, Calif. This will be the fifth Arby’s location owned and operated by Fremont-based franchise group Kang Foods LLC, founded by brothers Anoop and Bikram Kang. The Downtown Woodland location, scheduled to open this summer, will be the first in the region to showcase the brand’s most updated restaurant design.

The 3,500 sq. ft. Woodland Arby’s will feature a drive-thru and will bring approximately 40 new jobs to the area. The refreshed design delivers an upgraded guest experience and an enhanced new look featuring contemporary colors and décor. Notable accents include warm woods, subway tiles, stainless steel finishes, chalkboard graphics, communal tables, and upgraded lighting and landscaping.

“We are thrilled to open Yolo County’s first Arby’s to serve both a product and experience we’re confident our new guests are going to love,” said Anoop Kang, CEO of Kang Foods. “My brother and I have big plans for continued development of Arby’s throughout Northern California. Despite these tough times, it’s our hope that this opening will provide some much-needed confidence in the future of the local economy.”

With the goal to grow the Arby’s brand significantly, Woodland will be the third Arby’s opened or acquired by Kang Foods within the past 18 months. The Kang brothers are also busy remodeling their recently acquired Chico location to reflect the brand’s newest look and feel.

Blending quick-serve speed with the quality and care of fast casual, the Arby’s brand purpose is Inspiring Smiles Through Delicious Experiences®. Famous for its signature sandwiches and crave-worthy sides, Arby’s serves a variety of premium meats each day including smoked brisket, corned beef, roast turkey, and its iconic roast beef.

The Woodland Arby’s will be located at 85 W. Court St. For additional information about Arby’s, visit www.arbys.com .

