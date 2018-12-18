Yokocho brings Japanese alley bar concept to Wicker Park, plus other restaurant news

To get to Yokocho, you have to walk through a tiny brick alley, past Anaba Hand Roll Bar and into a coach house out back. There, you’ll find a small, comfortable bar where you can have a few Japanese-inspired bites, whiskies and sake.

Some patrons may already be familiar with the space. It was formerly occupied by Mana Food Bar, a vegetarian restaurant that closed Sept. 15. Owner Susan Thompson decided to close it to explore other things, and from this vacancy, Yokocho was born.

“As I’ve moved through the years, I feel so drawn to Japanese cuisine and culture, I’m a little smitten with it,” Thompson said of continuing a Japanese-inspired theme. “I felt like it was a great addition to the street and the neighborhood, something that’s kind of missing in that area — a thoughtful, small place where friends can hang out a little differently than anywhere else.”

Thompson remembers going to Japan and visiting a yokocho — a small bar hidden along an alleyway off main streets. With the way the building is tucked behind Anaba Hand Roll Bar, which Thompson also owns, opening a back alley bar was an easy choice.

“After Mana closed, I just started researching Japanese bars, and with the location of a back alley and Anaba being a Japanese hand roll bar, it just made a ton of sense to me,” Thompson said.

Because Thompson has spent more than two decades in the restaurant industry (she opened Sushi Wabi in 1998 before opening other restaurants, including SushiDokku and Booze Box), she tapped into some of the people she’s met along the way to help create the food and drink menu.

“I really sought out experts in every field,” Thompson said. “I just feel blessed that I’m around so many great people and have the ability to put it all together.”

Thompson consulted Anaba Hand Roll’s Ariana Kim for the food, comprised mostly of small plates that feel like bar food, with an emphasis on Japanese flavors: Crunchy eggs, a take on deviled eggs with remoulade, furikake, wasabi and tobikko; crispy tsukune meatballs, made with panko-crusted chicken and topped with bonito flakes; and a chibi burger, which is a small burger — but not a slider — flavored with soy, ginger and garlic. A staff favorite is the edamame trio, in truffle, yuzu, and sweet and spicy flavors.

To pair with the dishes, Yokocho has Sapporo Black on tap, but Thompson also wants guests to pay attention to the cocktails, sake and whiskeys.

The drinks are Japanese takes on classics, so you’ll find Ume Smash, made with spicy Akashi Ume Whisky and Akashi White Oak Whisky, and the Momo Fizz, made with vodka, cava and peach bitters. There are 20 Japanese whiskies, and while the sake list is short, Thompson said she wanted to make sure it was approachable to people who have never tried the rice-based beverage.

“Sake is just so intimidating on a menu, I think it’s really hard for someone who doesn’t know what the classifications of sake are or the different styles or the different grades of sake,” Thompson said. “I really made it super easy for them to choose based on the type of sake, and the body of the sake, and the descriptions and words we use to describe it.”

Thompson said she hopes Yokocho will appeal to a wide audience, as well as local residents who appreciate Japanese culture. And she wants fans of the closed Mana Food Bar to feel welcome too.

“It’s a great place for vegetarians,” Thompson said. “There’s meat on the menu, but we also want to make sure that the people who loved Mana can come in and enjoy a meal as well.”

1742 W. Division St., 773-342-1742, yokocho-chicago.com

UPTOWN — Bingo Tea’s second location is open, serving cheese tea as well as Malaysian bites. 1130 W. Argyle St., 773-878-3333, facebook.com/BingoTeaChicago

ALBANY PARK — Subo Filipino Kitchen, formerly Three Rs, is serving up Filipino favorites like lechon, adobo and lumpia. You can also get chicken curry, langka made with jackfruit and shrimp in coconut milk, and chop suey with chicken and shrimp. 4712 N. Kimball Ave., 773-478-2599, 3rcafe.com

RIVER NORTH — Parlor Pizza Bar has opened in the former Ocean Cut space, the restaurant’s third location, serving wood-fired pizza, including location exclusives like Al Pas-Thor made with achiote marinated pork, roasted pineapple, salsa verde, chipotle marinara, queso fresco, cilantro and shaved red onion. 405 N. Dearborn St., 872-315-3005, parlorchicago.com

WICKER PARK — Tuko Cantina has replaced the former Rhyme or Reason and will offer a tacos and tequila concept inspired by the American Southwest. Chris de la Cuerva created a menu with nachos, tortas, burgers and tacos on house-made tortillas. The restaurant will also serve brunch, and Jocelyn Meza, formerly of Untitled, has created a dessert menu with items like tres leches cake and churros sundaes. 1938 W. Division St., 773-687-8240, tukocantina.com

STREETERVILLE — Ramen-San opened its third location with dishes like spicy Szechuan wings, 12-hour pork tonkotsu, miso matzo ball ramen, dumplings and karaage chicken nuggets. 165 E. Huron St., 312-767-4075, ramensan.com

HYDE PARK — Seoul Taco opened its second location, bringing bulgogi steak burritos, kimchi fried rice burritos, quesadillas and nachos to the South Side. 1321 E. 57th St., 773-891-2266, seoultaco.com

PILSEN — Cafeteria Emmanuel is serving up paletas, pastries and, soon, tamales, Block Club Chicago reports. The cafe is by the people behind Paletas Emmanuel and Pan Emmanuel. 1915 W. 19th St., 132-738-3681,

UKRANIAN VILLAGE — Brothers and Sisters is open. Read more about the ’70s-inspired all-day cafe and market. 2119 W. Chicago Ave., www.brothersandsisters.fun

LINCOLN PARK — Bistec is channeling Korean barbecue vibes into Mexican food, Eater reported. 1523 N. Kingsbury St., 312-929-3182

ROGERS PARK — Heartland Cafe is officially closing, Block Club Chicago reported.

NORTH CENTER — Tiny Lounge is closing at the end of the year because the management felt “pulled a little too thin,” Block Club Chicago reported. 4352 N. Levitt St.

