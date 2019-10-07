Yogurtland Teams Up with Postmates to Provide Customers with More Delivery Options

To Celebrate the Partnership, the Companies Will Offer Free Delivery October 11-13

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Delivery options are getting sweeter for Yogurtland fans as the company today announces a partnership with Postmates. Beginning today, Postmates, the leader in delivering nearly anything on-demand, will bring delicious froyo, ice cream, shakes and toppings to Yogurtland fans, right to their doorstep.

“The best part of Yogurtland is all the choices. From flavors to toppings, our fans can always choose their favorites and build their own creation. Partnering with Postmates gives our customers the chance to get their favorite treat delivered right to them, wherever they are,” Jacob Dubin, Marketing Lead for Yogurtland.

“We’re happy to partner with Yogurtland to bring Postmates users their favorite flavors and toppings, right to their doorsteps,” said Dan Mosher, SVP & Merchant Lead at Postmates. “Given that we are growing faster than the competition, we’re confident that we’ll have a big impact on Yogurtland’s business.”

To celebrate, Postmates customers will get free delivery from October 11 through October 13 on all eligible orders within the standard delivery radius. The free delivery discount is applied at checkout.

Separating Yogurtland from competitors is the company’s team of flavorologists who’ve developed more than 200 different craveable flavors. Whether traditional or exotic, each recipe uses real ingredients from across the globe.

With an exciting rotation of monthly flavors, Yogurtland stores feature non-fat and low-fat yogurt, ice cream, non-dairy and no sugar added choices, while using milk that contains no antibiotics or added hormones.

Presently, Yogurtland has more than 300 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Singapore and Thailand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland.

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S.

To order from participating Yogurtland locations, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Customers can always get free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates’ subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, at only $9.99 per month.

About Postmates

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com.

