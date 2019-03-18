Yogurtland Swirls Up New Knott’s Berry Farm Boysenberry Pie Frozen Yogurt

Enjoy the Delicious Taste of the New Flavor, inspired by Knott’s Famous Boysenberry Pie and Pick up a Discount Coupon for the Park at Participating Yogurtland Locations

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Yogurtland, the popular self-serve dessert destination known for its handcrafted flavors, has teamed up with Knott’s Berry Farm to give fans a delicious froyo experience inspired by Knott’s most popular dessert, boysenberry pie. The new Yogurtland flavor, Knott’s Berry Farm Boysenberry Pie frozen yogurt, was crafted alongside Knott’s and will arrive in stores on March 18, a couple weeks before the Knott’s Berry Farm Annual Boysenberry Festival gets underway.

Each spoonful of Yogurtland’s Boysenberry Pie frozen yogurt flavor is bursting with the jammy richness and sweet and tart taste of fresh boysenberries followed by hints of a butter sweet pie crust. Inspired by the world-class award-winning pies, it’s creamy and delicious, and no doubt Mrs. Knott herself would approve. For an added boysenberry touch, Yogurtland will be serving mini boysenberry shortbread cookies as a topping option.

“We are thrilled to be working in collaboration with Knott’s Berry Farm to celebrate, in frozen yogurt form, one of Knott’s famous food attractions – the boysenberry pie,” said Jennifer Ehrencron, Yogurtland’s senior marketing manager. “Our new Knott’s Boysenberry Pie froyo flavor gives fans of both brands something special to savor over and over again.”

Knott’s Berry Farm started as a farm and evolved into a small fruit stand which has since grown into a world-famous destination known for thrilling rides, famous fried chicken dinners and delicious boysenberry pies. From the beginning, food and dining has been at the heart of the Knott’s Berry Farm experience. The Knott’s Boysenberry Festival is an annual event that celebrates the park’s historic roots by highlighting the little berry that started it all, the boysenberry.

The new Yogurtland – Knott’s Boysenberry Pie frozen yogurt will arrive in Yogurtland stores on March 18, days before the Knott’s Boysenberry Festival begins on March 29. When fans enjoy their Boysenberry Pie frozen yogurt at Yogurtland, they can also pick up a coupon good for up to $30 off one admission to Knott’s Berry Farm.

About Yogurtland

Yogurtland owns its own dairy, and by controlling the manufacturing process, the company delivers the highest quality flavors, setting new standards for the industry and delighting guests each day.

Yogurtland features non-fat and low-fat yogurt flavors, ice cream, and non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that contains no antibiotics or added hormones. Fruit flavors are fortified with Vitamin C for an extra boost.

Presently, Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Singapore, Thailand, and Venezuela. Flavors are always subject to creative change and popular demand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland .

