Yogurtland’s ‘Hope’ Donation Cup Raises More Than $81,000 Supporting Yogurtland Cares Charities

Featuring New Hope Cup to Support Charities And Two Limited Edition 3D Collectable Spoons

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Yogurtland Cares, Yogurtland’s non-profit dedicated to supporting charities that assist children and women in finding a better life, recently collected $81,724 through in-store donations from loyal fans.

At Yogurtland, there is more to every spoonful than meets the eye. At the heart of Yogurtland’s intention is a global mission to bring love, joy and hope to the world, one cup of deliciousness at a time. The passion and love from fans inspired Yogurtland to use their good fortune to bring hope to people in need.

In its most recent flavor promotion, Yogurtland not only introduced five new scratch-made flavors, stores also introduced a “Hope Cup,” as well as a donation cup. Before embarking on their flavor journey, guests had the option to fill an original Yogurtland cup or for an extra $1 they could have chosen the donation cup. All proceeds collected from the donation cups equally benefitted the following three Yogurtland Cares supported charities:

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals – Providing treatment, comfort and hope to millions of sick kids and their families.



Exodus Cry – Assisting and empowering victims of exploitation around the world.

Rescuing Lives – Rescuing and caring for widows and orphaned children in poverty stricken areas around the world.

“At Yogurtland, we are grateful for the support our guests show us every day, and we feel it is important for us to share that support and become a beacon of hope for others. The support we have collected through our donation cup is overwhelming and proves that our fans are dedicated to helping people in need as much as we are,” said Chad Bailey, senior director of marketing, Yogurtland.

Yogurtland’s flavorologists are continually seeking craveable flavors that keep fans loving their experience. Yogurtland owns its own dairy and by controlling the frozen yogurt making process, the company can deliver the highest quality flavors, setting new standards for millions of fans.

Yogurtland features non-fat and low-fat yogurt flavors, ice cream, and non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that does not contain antibiotics or added hormones. Fruit flavors are fortified with Vitamin C for an extra boost.

Presently Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Korea, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Venezuela. Flavors are always subject to creative change and popular demand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland.

