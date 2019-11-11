Yogurtland To Open Multiple Stores in Indonesia This Month

Four New Franchisee Locations will open by End of November 2019 Throughout Jakarta and Bekasi Indonesia

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Yogurtland, the always popular, growing self-serve frozen dessert brand, today announced it will open four new locations in Indonesia by the end of Nov. 2019. This is the result of the multiple store development agreement with business partners Franseda Natalio, William Siawira and Erwin Sujono of Yogurtland Indonesia Global Mandiri, signed back in June 2019 to bring the brand to consumers across this large country.

The plans are in place to open more than ten Yogurtland locations in Indonesia over the next three years. The first location to open Nov. 9 at the Lippo Mall Puri with the second location opening Nov. 10 inside the Central Park Mall, which is one of the most popular malls in the Indonesian capital. Other locations opening later this month will be inside the Summarecon Mall Bekasi and Kota Kasablanka Mall.

“Indonesians want variety as they focus more and more on healthy lifestyle trends. With over 250 unique flavors and the world’s finest ingredients, Yogurtland is the right choice for Indonesia,” said Phillip Chang, CEO and founder of Yogurtland. “The Yogurtland family is excited to welcome, Frans, William and Erwin. Their combined experience and track record of excellence will ensure guests in Indonesia will enjoy a wonderful Yogurtland experience,”

There are over 270 million people and 173 shopping centers in Indonesia. Launching new brands to the tropical country is something the new franchisee excels at. In 2018, these business partners introduced a prominent South Korean cosmetic brand to major malls in Indonesia that continues to achieve the highest sales in comparison to the other companies.

As the frontrunner in the recent frozen yogurt industry surge, Yogurtland is one of the first and largest self-serve frozen yogurt/ice cream brands in the US. The company has transformed the industry by reshaping a popular trend into a growing business by redefining the dessert experience and delivering ultimate customer control to create a taste experience that is unique to every individual.

Separating Yogurtland from competitors is the company’s team of flavorologists who develop the proprietary recipes for the brand’s more than 250 different and customized flavors. Whether traditional or exotic, each flavor uses real ingredients sourced from their original locations. By controlling the entire frozen yogurt and ice cream making process, Yogurtland has raised the standards for flavors and quality to new heights and much to the delight of millions of fans.

Naturally occurring calcium makes Yogurtland yogurt a healthful, refreshing treat. Fruit flavors are also fortified with Vitamin C. Yogurtland’s yogurt flavors meet the National Yogurt Association Criteria for “live and active culture frozen yogurt” and are produced in a kosher-certified facility. Yogurtland features non- and low-fat yogurt flavors as well as non-dairy and no sugar added choices.

Presently Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Singapore, and Thailand. Flavors are always subject to creative change and popular demand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland .

