Yogurtland Honors Top Franchisees at Annual Conference

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Yogurtland, the ever popular, growing self-serve frozen dessert brand, recently recognized valued franchisees at the company’s 10th Annual Franchise Conference held last week in Carlsbad, Calif. More than 300 franchise operators, partners and employees gathered at the conference.

“Yogurtland franchise partners believe in the power of the brand, the business model and each other, and that was evident than at our annual conference,” said John Carlson, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Development, and Operations. “Each year we are proud to recognize top franchisees for their contribution to the system, leadership, customer service and their positive support for the communities they serve.”

The awards included:

John Carlson, Senior Vice President o Marketing, Development and Operations, Founder Phillip Chang, Paul Chopra, Gaurav Chopra and Chad Bailey, Senior Director of Marketing.

Founders Award was given to Gaurav Chopra and Paul Chopra, whose company NPG Investments operates eight Yogurtland restaurants and eight other restaurants. The Chopra’s were recognized for their brand stewardship including developing successful promotions that were adopted across multiple markets and overall operations excellence.

Chad Bailey, Senior Director of Marketing with Paul Gill and John Carlson, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Development and Operations.

Franchisee of the Year award was given to Behzad Cohen and Paul Gill, whose company Perian Management operates 17 Yogurtland restaurants as well as more than 60 other full and quick service brands. Cohen and Gill are exemplary leaders who focus on developing growth opportunities for their top-notch staff. Their organization emphasizes functional departments to support their restaurants and empower them to provide excellent guest experience.

Chad Bailey, Senior Director of Marketing with Aaron Geyer.

Humanitarian Award given to Aaron Geyer who operates a Yogurtland in Yucaipa, California and compassionately and selflessly mentors dozens of young people in the community in addition to the employees who work with him. Prior to becoming a franchise operator, Geyer, who holds an MBA, worked for a top consumer brand, bringing years of brand and management experience to his venture as a Yogurtland franchisee.

Chad Bailey, Senior Director of Marketing with Ajay Hira.

Social media award was given to Ajay Hira, who operates two Yogurtland locations in Fresno. Hira has embraced social media platforms to communicate with fans. His diligent efforts to understand and maximize social media have resulted in significant success for his locations, and he graciously shares his best practices with other franchise partners.

Cecille Kaw with Danielle Contreras, Director of Operations Services.

Rookie of the Year award went to Cecille Kaw, who generated double-digit sales increases at her restaurant with an interactive community approach. She holds craft days and numerous fundraisers for local groups and schools, and is known as integral part of the community.

Danielle Contreras, Director of Operations Services with Patrick McCloskey.

The Team member of the Year award was given to Patrick McCloskey who consistently demonstrated leadership, a positive attitude and excellent customer service at the Yogurtland in San Diego.

“We appreciate the powerful contribution each of these individuals make to the Yogurtland system,” added Carlson. “This is what sets Yogurtland apart and gives our guests the confidence to know their Yogurtland experience will wonderful each and every time.”

Yogurtland features non-fat and low-fat yogurt flavors, ice cream, and non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that does not contain antibiotics or added hormones. Fruit flavors are fortified with Vitamin C for an extra boost.

Presently Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Singapore, Thailand, and Venezuela. Flavors are always subject to creative change and popular demand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland.

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

Barbara@c-squaredpr.com

714-328-3273