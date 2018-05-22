Yogurtland Expands International Presence

First Sharjah Location Opens, Adding to New Units in Oman, Myanmar and Thailand, Bringing International Location Count to 45

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The ever-popular rapidly expanding, frozen dessert industry leader, Yogurtland recently opened its first location in the Emirate of Sharjah, bringing its international unit count to 45. The consumer appetite for Yogurtland’s smooth and creamy handcrafted frozen yogurt and ice cream flavors combines with the business opportunity for the company’s self-serve model continues to fuel international growth for the popular brand.

This is the first Yogurtland location in the Emirate of Sharjah, and it joins two other UAE locations and the company’s first locations in Myanmar, Singapore and Oman and 19 locations opened in Thailand over the past year to bring Yogurtland’s delicious handcrafted flavors to delighted fans worldwide.

Yogurtland has also been serving fans throughout Australia since 2013 and presently has 16 locations there. In South America, there are three locations in Venezuela.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding worldwide and bringing the Yogurtland experience to new markets like Dubai, Myanmar, Oman, with more to come,” said John Carlson, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Development, and Operations at Yogurtland. “Our handcrafted flavor offerings allow guests to create an experience as unique as they are, while providing a solid business opportunity for our franchise partners.”

Paying by the ounce, guests can choose daily among a variety of scratch made flavors, seasonal fruit and premium toppings to create their own delicious frozen treat and top it off their way. By offering its guests complete customer control from start to finish, Yogurtland is redefining the entire dessert experience on the international scale.

International expansion plans include another location in Dubai this year, and more locations in Oman and Myanmar.

Yogurtland’s flavorologists are continually creating craveable flavors that keep fans loving their frozen dessert experience. Yogurtland owns its own dairy, and by controlling the frozen yogurt making process, the company can deliver the highest quality flavors, setting new standards for millions of fans.

Yogurtland features non-fat and low-fat yogurt flavors, ice cream, and non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that does not contain antibiotics or added hormones. Fruit flavors are fortified with Vitamin C for an extra boost.

Presently Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Singapore, Thailand, and Venezuela. Flavors are always subject to creative change and popular demand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland.

