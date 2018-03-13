Yogurtland Expands Ice Cream Offering with New Strawberries & Cream Ice Cream and Mint OREO Cookies & Creme Ice Cream

Mint OREO Cookies & Creme Ice Cream

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Industry-leading, ever popular Yogurtland, whose successful ice cream introduction last summer gave self-serve dessert fans more to love, today announces two new scratch-made ice cream flavors. Mint OREO® Cookies & Creme Ice Cream and Strawberries & Cream ice cream are available now through the end of March at all Yogurtland locations.

A delicious, undeniable treat, the new Mint OREO Cookies & Crème Ice Cream combines real OREO chocolate cookies and mint for a perfectly rich and creamy ice cream.

Yogurtland’s Strawberries and Cream ice cream brings together the tart and juicy flavor qualities of California strawberries with the fruitiness and jam-like quality of Northwest strawberries to create the perfect strawberry and cream balance.

“We aim to bring our guests the highest quality dessert options with a variety of flavor offerings. With these two new ice cream flavors, we are giving dessert lovers a chance to get more creative with all the froyo, ice cream and toppings Yogurtland has to offer,” said Chad Bailey, senior director of marketing and R&D, Yogurtland.

Yogurtland’s flavorologists are continually creating craveable flavors that keep fans loving their frozen dessert experience. Yogurtland owns its own dairy, and by controlling the frozen yogurt making process, the company can deliver the highest quality flavors, setting new standards for millions of fans.

Yogurtland features non-fat and low-fat yogurt flavors, ice cream, and non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that does not contain antibiotics or added hormones. Fruit flavors are fortified with Vitamin C for an extra boost.

Presently Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Korea, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Venezuela. Flavors are always subject to creative change and popular demand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland.

OREO and the OREO Wafer Design are registered trademarks of Mondel?z International group, used under license.

