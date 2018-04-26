Yogurtland Expands in Dallas – Ft. Worth With New Development Agreement

Franchisee plans to bring their best throughout the Metroplex

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Yogurtland, the always popular, growing self-serve frozen dessert brand, announced today that it has signed a multiple store development agreement with current franchisees from the Yang Group to expand in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. The Yang Group is a multi-generation family run business involving Charlie Yang (Chairman), father, and Allan Yang (CEO), son.

Charlie opened a staple restaurant and sports bar in Southern California since the early 90’s. However, after the economic crash of 2007, the Yang Group realized they needed to diversify their business for the family. After a fortuitous visit to the first Yogurtland location in Irvine, the family was so impressed they had to be involved. Becoming a franchisee was the beginning of something fantastic for their family. Since then, they opened their first Yogurtland in 2008 in Southern California, which was followed by more as time went on. They now manage nine Yogurtland locations in the Southern California, Arizona and Texas markets.

The Yang’s new Yogurtland locations will open over the next three years with the first one at Waterside in Ft. Worth that is slated to open this summer.

“We longed for a family business opportunity that embodied an inclusive culture, service minded environment, unique high quality products, and we found that with Yogurtland. We have confidence in the company, have been welcomed as part of their family, and are committed to growing our business with Yogurtland,” said Allan Yang.

The Yang’s vision is to be an integral part of the community where each location operates so that their guests will feel as part of the family. Their locations support local schools, government, hospitals, hold fundraisers for community groups and more.

“It’s important for Yogurtland to be a place where people can connect and enjoy moments of joy, and for us give back to those very people who support it wherever we can.” added Charlie Yang.

As the frontrunner in the recent frozen yogurt industry surge, Yogurtland is one of the nation’s first and largest self-serve frozen yogurt/ice cream brands. The company has transformed the industry by reshaping a popular trend into a growing business by redefining the dessert experience and delivering ultimate customer control to create a taste experience that is unique to every individual.

Separating Yogurtland from competitors is the company’s team of flavorologists who develop the proprietary recipes for the brand’s more than 200 different and customized flavors. Whether traditional or exotic, each flavor uses real ingredients sourced from their original locations. By controlling the entire frozen yogurt and ice cream making process, Yogurtland has raised the standards for flavors and quality to new heights and much to the delight of millions of fans.

Naturally occurring calcium makes Yogurtland yogurt a healthful, refreshing treat. Fruit flavors are also fortified with Vitamin C. Yogurtland’s yogurt flavors meet the National Yogurt Association Criteria for “live and active culture frozen yogurt” and are produced in a kosher-certified facility. Yogurtland features non- and low-fat yogurt flavors as well as non-dairy and no sugar added choices.

Yogurtland features non-fat and low-fat yogurt flavors, ice cream, and non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that does not contain antibiotics or added hormones. Fruit flavors are fortified with Vitamin C for an extra boost.

Presently Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Singapore, Thailand, and Venezuela. Flavors are always subject to creative change and popular demand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland.

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

Barbara@c-squaredpr.com

714-328-3273