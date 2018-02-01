Yogurtland Celebrates Seventh Annual International Frozen Yogurt Day On February 6, 2018

Guests Can Enjoy Free Yogurt, Ice Cream and Toppings, Including Limited-Edition Hershey’s® Flavors

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The popular self-serve dessert spot, Yogurtland announces plans for the seventh annual International Frozen Yogurt Day celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 6 where fans can enjoy free frozen yogurt, ice cream and toppings from 4pm – 7pm at all participating locations.

This year, Yogurtland’s celebration of dessert creativity will include two new handcrafted flavors made in collaboration with The Hershey Company:

Chocolate Malt Ball Ice Cream made with Whoppers® – This tasty treat combines delicious real Whoppers, cocoa and malt powder to serve up a creamy ice cream. Similar to the chocolate covered malt ball with a yummy malt center, this flavor leads with delectable malt and is followed by notes of milk chocolate.

Chocolate Wafer Bar Frozen Yogurt made with KitKat® – Bringing together milk chocolate followed by delicious wafer cookie, this flavor combines all the things we know and love about KitKats. This flavor combines real KitKat, cocoa and malt powder to serve up a delicious froyo.

This year’s Yogurtland International Frozen Yogurt Day celebration is sponsored by Hershey’s® and The California Milk Advisory Board.

“International Frozen Yogurt Day is the perfect way to celebrate all things Yogurtland,” said Chad Bailey, senior director of marketing, Yogurtland. “We hope our fans, both new and old, will come in and celebrate with us by creating their own tasty treat using any of our yogurt and ice cream flavors, plus delicious topping options.”

Yogurtland’s flavorologists are continually seeking craveable flavors that keep fans loving their experience. Yogurtland owns its own dairy and by controlling the frozen yogurt making process, the company can deliver the highest quality flavors, setting new standards for millions of fans.

Yogurtland features non-fat and low-fat yogurt flavors, ice cream, and non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that does not contain antibiotics or added hormones. Fruit flavors are fortified with Vitamin C for an extra boost.

Presently Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Korea, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Venezuela. Flavors are always subject to creative change and popular demand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland.

#YogurtlandIFYD

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

Barbara@c-squaredpr.com

714-841-6777