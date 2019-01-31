Yogurtland Celebrates Eighth Annual International Frozen Yogurt Day on February 6, 2019

Guests Can Enjoy a Buy One, Get One Free Offer for All Yogurt, Ice Cream and Toppings, Including Limited-Edition Hershey’s® Flavors

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The popular self-serve dessert destination Yogurtland announces plans for the eighth annual International Frozen Yogurt Day celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 6. Fans can bring a friend to celebrate and indulge in a buy one, get one free offer from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. at all participating locations.

This year, Yogurtland’s celebration of dessert creativity will include two handcrafted flavors made in collaboration with The Hershey® Company:

Chocolate Toffee Bar made with Heath Bar frozen yogurt – Fans are invited to enjoy a smooth and creamy low-fat frozen yogurt flavor inspired by Hershey’s® Heath Bar. Featuring sweet and buttery toffee, roasted nut, and smooth milk chocolate flavor notes.

Peanut Butter Cup made with Hershey’s® Cocoa and Reese’s® Peanut Butter frozen yogurt – Yogurtland brings back this fan favorite flavor, offering guests an irresistible combination of peanut butter and chocolate. Blending Hershey’s® Cocoa and Reese’s® Peanut Butter, this flavor creates a creamy spoonful of delicious sweetness in every bite.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating another year of International Frozen Yogurt Day with our Yogurtland guests,” said Jennifer Ehrencron, Yogurtland’s senior marketing manager. “We invite all our fans to bring a friend and share in the fun of this BOGO offer by creating a tasty treat using any of our delectable flavors and delicious topping options.”

For a limited time, Yogurtland is also offering fans the perfect pairing of Hershey® toppings for these delicious flavors. Sweet meets salty with the Hershey’s® Cookies ’N’ Crème Popped Snack Mix. Combining Hershey’s® mini Cookies ’N’ Crème Bars, mini chocolate cookies, pretzels, and chocolate-drizzled popcorn providing the perfect sweet and salty balance. Guests can also top off their sweet creations with the smooth and creamy Reese’s® Creamy Peanut Butter Chips.

About Yogurtland

Yogurtland’s flavorologists continually create craveable flavors that keep fans loving their frozen dessert experience. Yogurtland owns its own dairy, and by controlling the manufacturing process, the company delivers the highest quality flavors, setting new standards for the industry and delighting guests each day.

Yogurtland features non-fat and low-fat yogurt flavors, ice cream, and non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that contains no antibiotics or added hormones. Fruit flavors are fortified with Vitamin C for an extra boost.

Presently Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Singapore, Thailand, and Venezuela. Flavors are always subject to creative change and popular demand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland.

