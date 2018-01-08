Yogurtland Adds Two New Scratch-made Flavors to Delicious Dessert Lineup

Piña Colada

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Yogurtland is ringing in the New Year with two new scratch-made delicious flavors, giving dessert lovers another reason to celebrate.

Expanding on its non-dairy offerings and introducing its first flavor made with coconut milk, Yogurtland’s new Piña Colada flavor combines real pineapple with creamy coconut milk for a fruity, tropical treat.

As a follow-up to its ice cream introduction this past summer, Yogurtland teamed up with OREO® for a handcrafted ice cream flavor. The new OREO Cookies & Crème Ice Cream combines real OREO chocolate cookies and vanilla for a perfectly creamy ice cream.

“We are continually providing our guests with a variety of treats and flavor options, allowing them to craft their own dessert just the way they want it. With these two new flavors, we are giving dessert lovers more to explore when they visit Yogurtland, where the options are endless,” said Chad Bailey, senior director of marketing and R&D, Yogurtland.

These flavors, along with chocolate ice cream and strawberry frozen yogurt, will be served to hundreds of celebrities, critics and guests at the upcoming 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards gala on January 11, which will be broadcast live on the CW Network. Hailed as one of the “top 5 best things to happen at an awards show” by the Wall Street Journal, this is the fourth time Yogurtland will be serving attendees at the annual event.

Yogurtland’s flavorologists are continually creating craveable flavors that keep fans loving their experience. Yogurtland owns its own dairy and by controlling the frozen yogurt making process, the company can deliver the highest quality flavors, setting new standards for millions of fans.

Yogurtland features non-fat and low-fat yogurt flavors, ice cream, and non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that does not contain antibiotics or added hormones. Fruit flavors are fortified with Vitamin C for an extra boost.

Presently Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Korea, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Venezuela. Flavors are always subject to creative change and popular demand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland.

OREO and the OREO Wafer Design are registered trademarks of Mondel?z International group, used under license.

