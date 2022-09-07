¡Yo Quiero! Celebrates National Guacamole Day on September 16th with the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) To celebrate National Guacamole Day on Friday, September 16, the avocado masterminds at ¡Yo Quiero! are teaming up with the Dallas Cowboys to host a celebratory tailgate on their home turf of Arlington, Texas at the Tom Thumb located at 2755 N Collins St, Arlington TX .

“Every year, the popularity of avocado-forward snacking grows bigger and bigger with guacamole leading the pack. Loyalists and casual dippers, alike, are fueling the meteoric rise in consumption of ‘better for you’ snacks made with avocados, especially while watching America’s Team play week-after-week,” says Tara Murray, VP of Marketing for ¡Yo Quiero! Brands, based in North Texas. “If there is one thing that we know, it’s that North Texans take two things very seriously: the Dallas Cowboys and guacamole. Our tailgating celebration will feature and celebrate both ask we kick off the football season.”

The event, hosted by The Ticket’s Sean Bass, will begin at 4 pm with an appearance by Rowdy, the official mascot of the Dallas Cowboys, and will continue when Cowboys legend Nate Newton joins the party at 5 pm. Five lucky winners will have the chance to see the Cowboys face the Bengals at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

DETAILS:

Who: ¡Yo Quiero! and the Dallas Cowboys

What: National Guacamole Day Tailgate

When: Friday, September 16th from 4 pm-6 pm

Where: Tom Thumb at 2755 N Collins St, Arlington TX ( map )

Why: ¡Yo Quiero! and the Dallas Cowboys celebrate National Guacamole Day in the most delicious way possible, tailgating in advance of the Cowboys/Bengals September match-up. A good tailgate always begins with avocado and Cowboys fans are invited to taste and see what the buzz is about with ¡Yo Quiero!’s signature guacamole which continues to elevate tailgating to delicious new heights this football season. Join The Ticket’s Sean Bass, Rowdy, the official mascot of the Dallas Cowboys, and Cowboy legend Nate Newton on September 16th to have some guac, hang with some Cowboy fans, and have a chance to win Party Passes to the Cowboys game against the Bengals!

To learn more about ¡Yo Quiero!’s guacamole , visit www.yoquierobrands.com and www.freshinnovationsllc.com .

About ¡Yo Quiero!

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas-based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in most local retailers. Bringing years of experience and dip expertise to the category, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion. The current lineup of handcrafted Guacamole, Super Chunky Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Elote Dip, Queso, and Salsa can be viewed on our website. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, please visit www.yoquierobrands.com

