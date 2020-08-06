Yes, Vendors, New Restaurants Are Opening Across the Country!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

St Paul, MN – Burger Dive

A Twin Cities burger joint is set to open its first brick and mortar location. The owners of Burger Dive announced Tuesday that they plan to open a location in the West Seventh neighborhood of St. Paul. Burger Dive had previously operated a pop-up location in Northeast Minneapolis. The restaurant also operates at the Potluck food hall at Rosedale Center.

Louisville, KY – Swizzle Dinner & Drinks

Diners will be treated to both a feast for the eyes and the palate when Swizzle Dinner & Drinks opens to the public on the 25th floor of The Galt House Hotel on Aug. 27. Swizzle is the latest restaurant to open as part of the hotel’s $80 million renovation and follows in the footsteps of Walker’s Exchange in reimagining a bygone era of Louisville culinary history.

Lexington, SC – Wrap Café

Lexington will soon welcome a new business to the community this fall. The restaurant caters to those looking for healthy and flavorful meal options. Menu items include, salads, wraps, house made jerk sauces, smoothies, fresh fruit and more. “I’ve away liked to cook, and we like to experiment with different flavors,” Bennett said. The menu features many items with Caribbean jerk seasoning along with other island-inspired flavors and ingredients.

Coral Gables, FL – Seasy Mediterranean

Seasy Mediterranean is set to open later this year on Coral Gables’ popular Miracle Mile. The eatery, from Italy-born, Miami-based Made in Napoli Hospitality, signed a lease for 2,592 square feet at 136 Miracle Mile. The group agreed to a three-year term with Miami Beach-based Terranova Corp. Restaurant owner Giovanni Maglione said he plans to open in November.

Dallas, TX – Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

More fried chicken is coming to East Dallas. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open in Deep Ellum later this summer. The Tennessee-based fried chicken chain will open at 2904 Commerce St. at the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard, as originally reported by CultureMap Dallas.

Deal, NJ – Hummus Republic

West Coast restaurant Hummus Republic will open in Pier Village. The chain describes its offerings as fast-casual, modern Mediterranean Food. Hummus Republic is scheduled to open this fall at 84 Ocean Ave., the former location of Smiley’s Cocktails and Eats. The chain has several California locations but plans to expand throughout the nation.

