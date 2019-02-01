Yelp lists two Columbia spots among the country's 100 most romantic restaurants

Two of the Most Romantic Restaurants in the U.S. are in Columbia, according to Yelp.

The list, issued Friday morning by the crowd-sourced review forum, included Columbia’s Indian Royal Taj, 8335 Benson Drive, at No. 89, and Stanford Grill, 8900 Stanford Blvd., at No. 90.

In creating the list, restaurants were identified that had “a large number of reviews mentioning the words ‘romantic,’ ‘Valentine’s Day’ and ‘date night,’” according to information supplied by Yelp. Those restaurants, in turn, were ranked “using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the relevant keywords.”

Each metro area was limited to two entries on the list, which could explain why no restaurants from Baltimore (or, indeed, anywhere else in Maryland) were included. The list does include two D.C. restaurants, Blue Duck Tavern (No. 60) and Le Diplomate (No. 70).

The country’s most romantic restaurant, according to Yelp, is Chicago’s Penumbra. In fact, Chicago must be one romantic place to eat, as it also includes the third most romantic restaurant, Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf.

While two of our neighboring states, Virginia (three entries) and Pennsylvania (two) are represented, no restaurants from our neighbors Delaware or West Virginia made the list, which seems unfair. But it does include seven from California and 14 from Florida.

