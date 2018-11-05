This Year, Give Thanks and Celebrate with a Bojangles’ Seasoned Fried Turkey

Bojangles’ wildly popular seasonal favorite available at participating locations while supplies last

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) At Bojangles’ (NASDAQ: BOJA), we believe there’s nothing like enjoying a Thanksgiving meal among family and friends. For years, families have made Bojangles’ part of their holiday meal experience. You can do the same by preordering your own delicious Bojangles’ Seasoned Fried Turkey today.

Serving up to eight, our one-of-a-kind Seasoned Fried Turkey is a fully-cooked, heat-and-serve product, prepared using Bojangles’ magical, proprietary seasoning. Oven-baked then fried, frozen and vacuum-sealed, this process creates that delicious, Southern-inspired flavor only Bojangles’ can deliver. Easy-to-follow heating instructions are included with each turkey, ensuring a perfectly juicy, flavorful Seasoned Fried Turkey for your guests to savor.

“If you’re wondering just how good this turkey is, Bojangles’ fans begin asking about preordering their Seasoned Fried Turkey as early as the summer,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bojangles’. “We’re honored that so many folks make our turkey part of their holiday tradition. We have sold out of turkeys before, so visit your local participating Bojangles’ to preorder your turkey today.”

Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving or an office holiday party, complete your Bojangles’-themed meal by adding your favorite fixin’s, including:

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy;

Green Beans;

Mac ‘n Cheese;

Bojangles’ Dirty Rice®;

Bojangles’ made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits;

Delightful desserts, like Bojangles’ crisp, individual baked sweet potato pies.

Dig into The Spork Report for tips on hosting your next Friendsgiving as well as recipes for turning your Thanksgiving leftovers into delicious, Bojangles’-inspired meals. Follow us @Bojangles1977 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and show us how you’re enjoying your Seasoned Fried Turkey.

Pricing for Bojangles’ Seasoned Fried Turkey begins at $39.99 at participating locations only. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

