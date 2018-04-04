Yang Ming Ong Hired as Vice President of Texas Chicken Business

Yang Ming Ong

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) It has been announced that Yang Ming Ong has been appointed Vice President of Business at Texas Chicken®. Ong will oversee key functions throughout the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and the Black Sea Basin which covers more than 16 countries. As part of Texas Chicken team based in Singapore, Ong’s strong management and operations experience will be key in overseeing operations, training, development, marketing, and strategy functions across brand markets.

“I am indeed pleased to announce the appointment of Yang Ming Ong to our team,” said Tony Moralejo, Executive Vice President of International Business and Global Development for the Church’s Chicken® and Texas Chicken brands. “His ability to incorporate fresh, aggressive ideas and drive margin improvements will be a great asset across all of his Texas Chicken markets.”

Previously, Ong held leadership positions in operations, finance and strategy at Yum! Brands and most recently served as Head of Strategy and Franchise Profitability for KFC Asia. He served as part of a regional leadership team where he developed the strategic roadmap for Yum! Brands and drove franchise margin enhancements while supervising the brand’s extensive regional supply chain. Prior to Yum! Brands, Ong was with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), advising corporations on turnaround and growth strategies with a focus on emerging markets.

“Texas Chicken is a worldwide brand, and this appointment is an honor,” said Ong. “It is an opportunity to represent one of the strongest brands in the world, and with the assistance of a great support group of employees and executives, we will continue to provide the best service and the highest quality of product.”

Ong is a Malaysian citizen and grew up in Kuala Lumpur. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge, U.K. and an M.B.A. from INSEAD, Singapore.

About Texas Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® along with its sister brand Texas Chicken Outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service restaurant chains in the world. The brands specializes in original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small matches that are hand-battered and double breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits are made from scratch, and freshly baked, classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,650 locations in 27 countries and global markets, and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Texas Chicken franchising opportunities, visit http://www.churchs.com/franchise­_get started.php. For additional information about Church’s Chicken, visit http://www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s at http://www.facebook.com/churchschicken and http://www.twitter.com/church’s chicken.

Contact:

Peyton Sadler

peyton@inklinkmarketing.com