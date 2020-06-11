Yalla Mediterranean Launches Updated Innovative Menu

Renowned for its bold and delectable flavors, Yalla’s new menu allows patrons to totally customize their dining experience

( RestaurantNews.com ) Yalla Mediterranean , a California-based restaurant that celebrates the innovative cuisine of the Mediterranean, is now offering a totally revised and enhanced menu.

In order to give diners the choices they crave, Yalla has evolved beyond its original pre-built menu options to deliver a completely customizable experience.

Guests can now build their own bowl, wrap, or salad with unlimited toppings. New features include the addition of a Mediterranean favorite, gyro, to the protein options, updated bottled beverages, meals served in bowls instead of plates and no limits on topping choices.

The menu continues to offer fresh, organic ingredients – for lovers of both traditional and better-for-you meals. Yalla’s popular catering services will continue to be available as well.

Recently, parent company, FAT Brands, conducted a survey with a group UCLA Graduate Students to better understand the needs of Yalla’s customers.

“The new creative and customizable menu at Yalla Mediterranean was designed to allow our customers to have a personalized dining experience,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “We value our customers and incorporated their feedback to make sure they can enjoy our delicious menu items in a way that matches their individuality.”

Guests may visit the following locations to try out the new menu: Burbank, Culver City, Seal Beach, Fremont and Walnut Creek. For more information or to find the Yalla nearest you, click here .

About Yalla Mediterranean

Our goal at Yalla is centered around community: to establish a place for friends and family to gather around the dinner table, sharing fresh, wholesome food at an approachable price. Food and hospitality, from us to you.

It started with a passion for the culture and cuisine of the Mediterranean. Cradled along the inland sea, these cities thrive around the notion of mindful eating, one that encourages nourishment not only by healthy fare but also through fulfilling conversation. A meal is an opportunity to reconnect with your needs, satisfying hunger and begetting a sense of community. At Yalla, we’re recreating that experience, serving responsibly raised proteins and completely customizable entrees in a warm and inviting atmosphere. So join us. Break bread with us. Tear it, wrap it and dip it, too. That’s the Yalla way.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns eight restaurant brands: Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 375 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

Contact:

Lisa Aldape for Yalla Mediterranean

973-525-6550

laldape@jconnelly.com