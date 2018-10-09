Yalla Mediterranean Donates to Susan G. Komen in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Fighting breast cancer one dish at a time, Yalla Mediterranean will be donating a portion of every entrée sold in the month of October to Susan G. Komen® in an effort to raise awareness and funds to support the nonprofit’s mission to eradicate breast cancer as a life-threatening disease by advancing research, education, screening, and treatment.

All Yalla Mediterranean locations will be participating in the fundraiser and encourage guests to visit their local restaurants during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Proceeds will help support early detection, education, support services and research for those affected by breast cancer.

“I lost my mom to cancer 18 years ago and ever since, it has been a cause that I have personally given back to,” says Michael Goldberg, Yalla’s CEO. “I’m excited to use Yalla’s philanthropic reach to give back in this way too.”

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death in women, and in 2018 it’s estimated that among U.S. women, there will be 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer detected.

About Yalla Mediterranean

Yalla is a growing fast-casual restaurant brand specializing in authentic Mediterranean cuisine in a vibrant, environmentally-friendly space. Currently located in Fremont, Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek and Dublin in California’s Bay Area as well as Burbank, Seal Beach and Culver City in Southern California, the restaurant offers a warm and inviting environment for guests to enjoy accessible, authentic, and healthful Mediterranean cuisine. For more information, please visit www.yallamedi.com.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen® is the largest nonprofit funder of breast cancer research, after the U.S. government. Aside from groundbreaking medical research, Komen also provides vital support services directly to women and their families dealing with breast cancer. Through Komen’s National Treatment Assistance program, qualified patients receive financial assistance for childcare, oral medications, and transportation to and from treatment. This program helps address financial barriers to completing treatment so that those undergoing treatment for breast cancer are able to stay in treatment, which can ultimately lead to better outcomes. For more information, please visit ww5.komen.org.

Media Contact:

Jessica Cavanaugh

949-439-1652

jess@jccreative.com