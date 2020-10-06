  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Yale law student on bicycle struck by car, killed near Yale New Haven Health

October 6, 2020
From www.courant.com
By

A 25-year-old Yale Law School student was struck by a car and killed Tuesday afternoon in New Haven.