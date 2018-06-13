Wyoming Businesses Make $22,054 Donation to Local Suicide Prevention Programs

From left to right: Jim Creel, Taco John’s CEO; Marian Orr, Mayor of Cheyenne; Diana Tafoya, Taco John’s General Manager; Rhianna Brand, Grace For 2 Brothers Operations Director; Gregg Jones, Jonah Bank Executive Vice President.

Taco John’s and Jonah Bank to hold check presentation Wednesday

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Two local businesses – Taco John’s and Jonah Bank of Wyoming – recently joined forces for a month-long campaign to fight the rising incidence of suicides across Wyoming.

Throughout May, participating Taco John’s and Jonah Bank locations collected donations to support statewide suicide prevention programs. 100% of the proceeds from the fundraising efforts are included in the donation.

Who:Taco John’s International CEO Jim Creel

Jonah Bank EVP/Cheyenne Branch President Gregg Jones

Grace For 2 Brothers Director of Operations Rhianna Brand What:Campaign donation and check presentation to suicide prevention organizations statewide. When:Wednesday, June 13, beginning at 1:15 p.m. Where:Taco John’s Franchise Support Center, 808 West 20th St. in Cheyenne Why:Help spread awareness. Wyoming has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation. It’s important to get as many people involved as possible to show those in need that they have people who care about them and that they can to reach out to. Media interest: Creel, Jones, and Brand will be available for interviews during the event. To schedule an interview, email Marilyn Perkins at mperkins@championmgt.com.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyo. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

About Jonah Bank

Founded in 2006, Jonah Bank of Wyoming has been steadily growing in the Casper and Cheyenne, Wyoming, communities. Our mission is simple: We shall work to “Build a Better Wyoming” and we will treat our Employees, Customers and Communities as we would wish to be treated.

