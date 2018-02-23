Wrigley getting more crowded: Union bringing Detroit-style pizza, cocktail bar

Eventually, the area surrounding Wrigley Field is going to run out of restaurant space. And of former Cubs for whom to name them.

But not yet.

The latest group headed for the old ballpark, or close enough to it, is Union, the group who created Union Pizzeria in Evanston and Union Squared in Revival Food Hall (and, also, Evanston).

The group will open Union Full Board, a full-service restaurant, and Tinker to Evers, a sleek cocktail lounge, both in the Wheelhouse Hotel (3475 N. Clark St.), a soon-to-open boutique hotel.

Union Full Board will seat 60 and, like Union Pizzeria, will feature small plates and Detroit-style, square-cut pizzas. Below street level, Tinker to Evers will have 40 seats and an upscale cocktail menu.

Union also will operate the hotel’s open-air rooftop venue.

The hotel, restaurant and lounge plan to debut simultaneously in the spring.

