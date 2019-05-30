Wrigley Field’s all-star restaurant lineup this season kicks off with lobster corn dogs

If you’re going to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field, and a chef food fan, get ready to swap out your hipster Harry Caray black frames for white ones.

The new lineup for the Chef Series at Wrigley has just been released. Top local chefs will take over the Sheffield Corner space near the right field gate to make their takes on ballpark food once a month. Celebrity chef Graham Elliot, of “MasterChef” and “Top Chef” and also former owner of Chicago restaurants Graham Elliot, Gideon Sweet and others, opens the season June 3 to 9 with his signature lobster corn dogs and white-framed glasses.

“For our third season, we looked at chefs and restaurants doing cool things in our community to complement the returning flavors fans have come to enjoy,” said David Burns, senior executive chef for Levy at Wrigley.

New rookies include Abe Conlon and Adrienne Lo (Fat Rice, The Bakery at Fat Rice and Ladies’ Room) plus Dana Salls Cree (Pretty Cool Ice Cream), who join an all-star roster: Rick Bayless (Topolobampo, Frontera Grill, Xoco and more); Christine Cikowski and Josh Kulp (Honey Butter Fried Chicken); Tony Mantuano (Spiaggia, Terzo Piano, new Maddon’s Post and more); and Matthias Merges (Billy Sunday, Old Irving Brewing, Mordecai and more).

Menus will be announced as each home stand nears: Bayless in late June, both Honey Butter and Pretty Cool in mid-July, Mantuano in early August, both Merges and Fat Rice in late August, and the latter’s Macanese cooking back in early September.

Buy me some Mama’s Nuts and Cracker Jack?

Next week, look for Elliot’s Grahamwich ($14) grilled cheese with Wisconsin cheddar and Butterkase cheeses, crispy bacon plus tomato marmalade; his Graham Slam ($16) cheeseburger with melted brie cheese, roasted garlic mayo, baby watercress and grilled red onions; Bases Loaded tots ($12) with cheese curds, giardiniera, crispy bacon and chives; plus the lobster corn dog ($14) with lobster sausage, lemon aioli, smoked paprika and fresh herbs.

The Chef Series season runs through early September only, regardless of any October postseason games.

Chef Series at Wrigley, 1060 W. Addison St., 800-THE-CUBS, cubs.com/chefseries

