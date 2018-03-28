Perhaps inspired by the slew of chef-driven restaurants opening just outside Wrigley Field this season, the concessions available inside the park are getting a fresh look, as well.

With the addition of an on-premise smoker, Levy, which handles concessions for Wrigley Field, promises a new and appealing lineup of food. Newcomers will include bone-in short rib, smoked for 12 hours and served with pickles, slaw and sliced bread. Because of the long prep time, this item will be available in extremely limited quantities each game.

Also from the smoker: pork shoulder, smoked and breaded and topped with creamy Dijon on a toasted telera roll.

Another new dish is the Chick-Ago sandwich; setting aside the dreadful name, the sandwich of pickle-brined, breaded chicken thighs with tempura sport peppers, tomato and dill aioli sounds pretty tasty.

Sprinkled among various ballpark stands, fans will find a shaved beef and white cheddar sandwich with grilled shishito peppers; spicy chicken tinga tacos with cilantro and queso fresco; a roasted cauliflower sandwich with red-pepper pesto and baby spinach; and an Aloha chicken-breast sandwich with sweet-chile glaze and sauteed pineapple on Hawaiian bread.

Garrett Popcorn will make its Wrigley Field debut in various locations, as will Pork & Mindy’s, an offshoot of Jeff Mauro’s Bucktown restaurant. Giordano’s will return to the ballpark, promising an exclusive-to-Wrigley creation that will be unveiled in summer. And Hot Doug’s will be back in the bleachers this season, again offering a rotating selection of encased-meat sandwiches named after former Cub players.

The Chef Series, in which well-known chefs occupy a designated concession booth for one homestand each, will return in June. No word on who the participating chefs might be; last year’s participants were Mauro, Rick Bayless, Graham Elliot, Stephanie Izard and Matthias Merges.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel