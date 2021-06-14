Wray Executive Search Names Kevin Stockslager Partner





St. Petersburg, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wray Executive Search , a leader in executive search and advisory services in the restaurant, foodservice, retail, and franchise industries is pleased to announce that Kevin M. Stockslager, PhD has been named partner. Mr. Stockslager will be responsible for growing Wray’s executive search operations across North America, continuing to build a dedicated recruitment team, and driving the implementation of technology to enhance client services.

Stockslager joined Wray Executive Search in 2016 and has been instrumental in building relationships with the next generation of industry leaders, providing unparalleled executive search and advisory services to partners, and establishing Wray Executive Search as the industry’s premier boutique executive search firm. He holds a Bachelors’ degree from the University of Rhode Island and a Doctorate degree from the University of South Florida.

“We are truly delighted to have Kevin become a partner following his exceedingly successful tenure as Senior Vice President at Wray Executive Search. He has been an integral part of the firm’s growth and laser focus on client needs. Kevin’s experience and relationships established during his tenure will serve him well as we continue to grow our practice, set exceptional standards and expand our capabilities,” said Bob Gershberg, CEO and Managing Partner at Wray.

Mr. Stockslager added, “It has been an incredible journey working here at Wray Executive Search. We have created a world-class team and it gives me great pride to work alongside a team of professionals dedicated to providing exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of Wray Executive Search now and in the future.”

About Wray Executive Search

For more than 50 years Wray Executive Search has successfully provided executive search and advisory services, recruiting impressive leadership teams for many of the nation’s most successful restaurant, foodservice, hospitality, franchise and retail companies. Wray is a purpose-driven executive search firm and human capital advisory, specializing in C-level, senior executive and functional leadership search. As advocates of our clients’ businesses, we take ownership of their recruitment needs, working in close partnership over the long-term. For more information, please visit www.wraysearch.com .

Contact:

Bob Gershberg, CEO

Wray Executive Search

888 875-9993 ext. 102

bob@wraysearch.com

