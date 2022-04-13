Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Signs Single-Unit Franchise Deal, Brings First Gourmet Lemonade Stand to Berkeley

Brand Continues Robust Expansion into Northern California with Newest Signed Franchise Agreement

Berkeley, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), the premier gourmet lemonade franchise with a focus on the environment, is pleased to announce the signing of the newest franchise agreement with Stephen Choi, who will bring the second location of the brand to the Greater Bay Area.

Native to the East Bay, Choi discovered Wow Wow through his wife’s love of the Livermore, CA location. He was particularly drawn to the authentic Hawaiian atmosphere he had come to love through his Hawaii vacation, and the opportunity to serve the community in a new manner.

“My background in public service has primed me for the opportunity to start a business focused on my community,” said Choi. “I’m the happiest when I’m making other people happy. Wow Wow’s mission of providing healthy eats and refreshing lemonades while maintaining sustainability across all their locations really resonates with me; it aligns with my personal and professional values. We all need a vacation, and Wow Wow provides a vacation-like atmosphere for all its customers.”

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades – ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Ginger Pineapple, Passionfruit Guava, Blue Hawaii, and the Lava Flow Lemonade. When the Berkeley location opens, locals will come to crave the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Sunrise Smoothie, Cold Brew Crave Acai Bowl, Island Berry Grain Bowl or the Almond Berry Flatbread Sandwich. Every menu item is all-natural and made in-house.

On top of fresh and healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase if they bring the Mason Jar back to reuse.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Stephen to our Wow Wow Ohana (family) and to continue to expand our presence in the Bay Area,” said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. “His love for his community combined with his commitment to providing customers with a vacation-like experience aligns with our brand culture and makes him the perfect fit for our organization.”

For more information on Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades franchising opportunities, visit www.wowwowfranchise.com .

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow) is a premier gourmet lemonade franchise that offers a fast casual menu of fresh, all-natural, hand-crafted lemonades, smoothies, acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. Founded in Hawaii in 2012, the fast casual restaurant quickly gained popularity and grew from farmer’s markets to a food trailer, and then to its first brick-and-mortar location by 2014. The brand opened its first franchise location in 2018 and now has a total of eleven lemonade stands domestically and two internationally. After being included in Fast Casual’s “20 Brands to Watch” list in 2020 and Fast Casual’s “10 Fast Casuals to Watch in the Post-Covid Era” in 2021, the restaurant was awarded a spot in QSR’s “The 40/40 List: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals” for 2022. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com .

