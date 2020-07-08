Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Signs Franchise Deal, Brings Gourmet Lemonade Stand to Folsom

Lemonade and Healthy Food Franchise Offers Taste of the Islands to Sacramento County

Folsom, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), known for its mouthwatering and healthful menu items and focus on the environment, is pleased to announce it has signed a franchise agreement with Adrienn Chang in Folsom, Cal. Chang, Hawaii-born and California-raised, is excited to bring the flavors she grew up with to her new home on the mainland.

While in Hawaii with her family, friends had introduced Chang to the gourmet lemonade stand and she instantly fell in love. Knowing not everyone can make a trip to Hawaii, she was intrigued by the opportunity to bring the lemonades, acai bowls, avocado toasts and more to her community in Northern California. With a degree in communications from UC Davis, and a current role in the commercial insurance industry – this is completely new territory for Chang. However, her passion and dedication to the brand are contagious and is what sets her apart.

“The Aloha spirit and welcoming vibes are what made me fall in love with Wow Wow, and I believe the Folsom community deserves to experience this one-of-a-kind brand,” said Chang. “I’m looking forward for this new adventure and the chance to be my own boss.”

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades – ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Ginger Pineapple, Passionfruit Guava, Blue Hawaii, and the Lava Flow Lemonade. When the Folsom location opens in winter 2020/2021, Californians will come to crave the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Aunty’s Pitaya Smoothie, Cold Brew Crave Acai Bowl, Cacao Aloha Oats, or the Micro Greens Avocado Toast. Every menu item is sourced from local farmers whenever possible, all-natural and made in-house.

On top of local sourcing and fresh, healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase if they bring the Mason Jar back to reuse.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adrienn to our ‘Ohana. Her commitment to bringing a unique, healthy, and quick restaurant to Folsom, combined with her strong work ethic and outgoing personality makes her our ideal franchisee.” Said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. “Folsom is in for a real treat, and we are excited to introduce them to the fresh, tropical tastes of the Hawaiian Islands.”

Adrienn and every Wow Wow franchisee have the benefit of unmatched franchisee support from the corporate team. Wow Wow is looking for additional franchisees in California and the West Coast with a head for business, an interest in healthy eating, and a value for community.

For more information on Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades franchising opportunities, visit www.wowwowfranchise.com .

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, overnight oats, chia bowls, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained in popularity and grew from the stand to a trailer, then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual opened its first licensed store on the Mainland in 2016 and went on to launch its franchise opportunity in 2017. Today it has a total of six lemonade stands domestically and two internationally. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com .