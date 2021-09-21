Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Launches Limited Fall Menu with Focus on Pumpkin Spice, Avo Egg Salad Flatbread Sandwiches and More

Gourmet Lemonade Stand Pivots to Pumpkin Flavors for Fall Menu

Scottsdale, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) While guests may associate Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade ’s (Wow Wow) fruit-forward flavors and island vibes with the summer season, the all-natural, sustainable fast casual hot spot is no stranger to fall flavors. Timed with leaves changing colors and a briskness in the air, Wow Wow has launched its fall limited time menu.

Of course, it would not be fall without some pumpkin spice additions on the menu. Wow Wow is bringing back two fan-favorite pumpkin spice items: Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Nut Butter Toast. The Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew is a delectable blend of cold brew and pumpkin spice creamer, while the Pumpkin Spice Nut Butter Toast has pumpkin spice almond butter, bananas, coconut chips and honey piled on top of one thick slice of multi grain toast.

“Our new fall menu offerings embody the very best parts of the fall season,” said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. “With just one bite or sip of our pumpkin spice food and beverage menu items, you’ll be instantly transported to the feeling of sweater weather. We’re also excited to add two new food options to our limited-time fall menu including the Avo Egg Salad Flatbread Sandwich and the OG Dream Bowl. All of our newest offerings are poised to become instant fan-favorites.”

Also being introduced to guests this fall are the Avo Egg Salad Flatbread Sandwich and the OG Dream Bowl. The Avo Egg Salad Flatbread Sandwich is a perfect blend of avocado and hard-boiled eggs, evenly spread over a toasted panini flatbread with tomato slices, lettuce mix and topped with a sriracha drizzle. The OG Dream Bowl is a combination of coconut milk, bananas, clementine’s and ginger topped with fresh pineapple, blueberry, strawberry, coconut chips and granola.

Wow Wow fans and aficionados are encouraged to try the new fall flavors soon, as they will only be available while supplies last.

To see these new menu additions and for more information on Wow Wow, visit www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com .

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural, hand crafted, lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained popularity and grew from farmer’s markets, to a food trailer, and then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant started franchising in 2017 and opened its first franchised location in 2018. Today it has a total of eight lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual’s “20 Brands to Watch” list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com .

Contact:

Morgan Ganz

Fishman PR

847-945-1300 x 225

mganz@fishmanpr.com

