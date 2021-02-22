Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Expands into Utah with Multi-Unit Franchise Deal

Lemonade and Healthy Food Franchise to Open Three Locations in Utah with Serial Entrepreneur

Draper, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), known for its mouthwatering and healthful menu items and focus on the environment, is pleased to announce it has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement with entrepreneur Alexa Raynes to bring three gourmet lemonade stands to Utah.

Raynes plans on opening a drive-thru location in Draper within the next year, and then expand the brand’s Utah footprint with locations in Orem and Lehi. Each new Wow Wow is expected to bring 35-60 new jobs to the area.

A serial entrepreneur, Raynes sees introducing Utah to Wow Wow’s fresh flavors as her next adventure. In addition to bringing Wow Wow to her community, she is a Superhost with AirBNB and has worked in direct sales. Additionally, she has served as the chapter president for MOMS Club of Draper since 2019. After visiting the original Wow Wow location on Maui during a family vacation, the gourmet lemonade stand stayed on her mind, and every visit she made to Hawaii thereafter had at least one stop at Wow Wow on the itinerary. This past Christmas Eve, after seeing that the brand was looking to expand in Utah, she knew she was the perfect fit to introduce the concept to her neighborhood.

“One of the first things that stood out and impressed me about Wow Wow is that it does not sacrifice flavor for health. Everything on the Wow Wow menu is fresh, delicious and will leave you feeling great,” said Raynes. “There are so many soda shops in the area – and those are great! – but I’m looking forward to introducing a healthy option for teens looking for a spot to hang out with friends, fitness fanatics who want their diet to match their workout, busy families looking for something healthy on the go, and everyone in between.”

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades – ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Ginger Pineapple, Passionfruit Guava, Blue Hawaii, and the Lava Flow Lemonade. When the Utah locations open, locals will come to crave the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Sunrise Smoothie, Cold Brew Crave Acai Bowl, Island Berry Grain Bowl or the Almond Berry Flatbread Sandwich. Every menu item is all-natural and made in-house.

On top of fresh and healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase if they bring the Mason Jar back to reuse.

“Alexa is a go-getter who tackles everything she puts her mind to with great success, and we could not be prouder that she chose Wow Wow as her next venture,” said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow. “Our best franchisees are ones who are committed to helping others live a healthy and delicious life, and who have strong ties to their community, and that is exactly who Alexa is. We can’t wait to see how she grows the brand in Utah!”

Raynes and every Wow Wow franchisee have the benefit of unmatched franchisee support from the corporate team. Wow Wow is looking for additional franchisees in Utah and the West Coast with a head for business, an interest in healthy eating, and a value for community.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained in popularity and grew from the stand to a trailer, then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant opened its first franchised location in 2017. Today it has a total of eight lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual’s “20 Brands to Watch” list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com .

