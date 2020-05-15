Wow Bao Delivers its Popular Asian Cuisine in Pasadena

Chicago-born concept reaches more diners through delivery

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wow Bao teamed up with Dog Haus to serve its renowned fast-casual Asian food in the Pasadena community through delivery.

Wow Bao’s menu items are now offered out of Dog Haus’ virtual kitchen in Kitchen United Pasadena, located at 55 S. Madison Ave. Guests can order the acclaimed Asian cuisine through Kitchen United ’s website for pickup or delivery, or via contactless delivery on GrubHub , Uber Eats and Postmates .

Wow Bao is a Chicago-based fast-casual Asian concept that fuses centuries of tradition with modern Asian street food. Its menu includes the brand’s signature steamed bao in a variety of savory and sweet flavors, rice bowls, pan-seared potstickers, combination meals and party BUN-dles.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our concept across the country,” said Geoff Alexander, Wow Bao’s President. “It has always been a goal of ours to serve our unique Asian creations in Pasadena, and now we are through all major third-party delivery service providers. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, each of these delivery providers are doing their part to keep guests safe by currently offering contactless delivery options to reduce social interaction.”

Wow Bao sources the highest quality, sustainably-raised, non-GMO, antibiotic and steroid-free proteins, including chicken from Sanderson Farms, Mississippi, Greater Omaha Midwestern Black Angus ground beef, and Berkshire heritage breed pork from Iowa.

About Wow Bao

Wow Bao is a fast-casual Asian concept featuring steamed bao (a popular portable snack served throughout Asia), potstickers, steamed dumplings, rice & noodle bowls, hearty soups, fresh salads and specialty drinks such as fresh ginger ale. Wow Bao has a fun, upbeat vibe, focusing on fresh, healthier and quality menu options with an unparalleled speed of service. The concept has revolutionized the way diners interact with restaurants by incorporating innovative technology, including self-ordering kiosks, mobile ordering and animated personalized cubbies in several locations. The growing and independently operated chain was named number one on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers 2019 list and is affiliated with the Chicago-based multi-concept group Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft-casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marks Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name and leader in the craft casual world, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.