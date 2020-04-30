Sadé Carpenter / RedEye
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Wow Bao aims to help struggling restaurants by offering its Chinese steamed buns for delivery

April 30, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Nick Kindelsperger
Sadé Carpenter / RedEye

You might be seeing a whole lot more of Wow Bao.