April Gamiz
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Would removing Confederate and Columbus statues ‘ease the pain of racism’? Readers debate

July 2, 2020 | 9:00am
From www.mcall.com
By
April Gamiz

We asked readers: Should Confederate and Columbus statues be removed?