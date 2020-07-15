  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Would-be passengers hurl water bottles, shoes and storm the gate at Spirit Airlines in Fort Lauderdale | Video

July 15, 2020
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Broward Sheriff's Office

Three woman land in jail in Broward County instead of back home in Philadelphia