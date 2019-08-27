World’s Most Popular Virtual Reality Video Game Makes Debut at Main Event Nationwide as Part of First-Ever ‘Saber Day Weekend’

Leading entertainment brand first to roll out Beat Saber nationwide; guests can play free Aug. 31-Sept. 2; plus try the new Beat Saber ICEE as part of huge weekend celebration

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Reinforcing its spot as the entertainment industry’s most progressive innovator, Main Event announced today that it will exclusively debut the top virtual reality (VR) game, Beat Saber, at its 43 centers nationwide.

Officially launching on Aug. 31 during Labor – a.k.a. Saber – Day weekend, Main Event guests can step into a futuristic world with Beat Saber, the award-winning VR rhythm game in which players slash the beats of adrenaline-pumping music as they fly toward the player. The game includes several songs and five levels of difficulty. Players use VR motion controllers to wield a pair of lightsabers, which are used to slash the corresponding blocks. Beat Saber is currently the No. 1 single-player VR game in the world.

“We don’t know if we can officially change the name of this weekend from Labor Day to ‘Saber Day,’ but inside Main Event centers this weekend, our guests are certainly in for a life-changing experience with Beat Saber,” said Sarah Beddoe, chief brand officer, Main Event. “We are constantly pushing innovative ways to treat our guests to experiences they can’t get anywhere else, and by being the first family entertainment center in the country to introduce Beat Saber, we think we’ve done just that.”

To celebrate the debut of Beat Saber, guests who sign up to become a Main Event member during “Saber Day weekend,” Aug. 31-Sept. 2, will receive a FREE game of Beat Saber. In addition, to make its Saber Day celebration even cooler, Main Event is revealing a special Beat Saber ICEE made with the perfect mix of Blue Raspberry and Cherry flavors.

“Labor Day weekend is already one of the busiest times of the year at Main Event, so we thought what better way to put our own twist on the ‘Saber Day weekend’ than to add a special drink concoction to the celebration,” said Mark Boyton, director of menu innovation, Main Event.

Beat Saber is the latest VR game available at Main Event. The entertainment brand also features popular games like HOLOGATE and Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride at select centers. For more information about Main Event’s VR arcade, visit mainevent.com/play/v-play-reality .

Each Main Event center consists of state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and an innovative games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive arcade games – all under one roof – creating a multi-sensory gaming experience like no other. Whether looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high-energy sports bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event is a FUN place to hang out, watch the big game and challenge friends to a game or two.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Plano, Tex.-based Main Event Entertainment operates 43 community-based centers across the United States, each filled with 50,000 square feet of state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, gravity ropes adventure courses, chef-inspired food, billiards, video games, virtual reality, and more. Main Event is recognized as the No. 1 destination for birthday parties, and is the perfect place for corporate outings, family gatherings and group events of all ages. Main Event is a proud partner of Special Olympics, the world’s largest organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit MainEvent.com .

