World of Beer Celebrates the Return of the Summer Olympic Games

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) After what seemed like an endless amount of waiting and anticipation, the world is thrilled to once again experience the exhilaration of the Summer Olympic Games, and no one is more prepared to go for the gold than the folks at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen ! Beginning this month, participating World of Beer locations across our great nation will honor the globe’s greatest competition with a series of exciting events, competitions and promotions, all worthy of a first-place medal.

From July 23rd through August 8th, select World of Beer locations will host Beer Olympics, where guests will show off their prowess and vie for top prizes in several grueling competitions, such as Beer Pong, Flip Cup, Ping Pong, Giant Jenga and much more. Locations will also host Olympics Watch Parties, sponsored by top local and national breweries, where fans can cheer on their favorite athletes from each sport. All participating World of Beer locations will also feature limited-time Summer Olympics Beer Flights, featuring top beers from around the world, including New Belgium Voodoo Ranger (USA), Weihenstephaner Hefeweiss (Germany), Chimay Cinq Cents (Belgium) and Guinness (Ireland), as well as menu specials paying homage to the Summer Games. (*Check your local restaurant for event details.)

“We’ve been waiting so long for the return of the Summer Olympics and couldn’t be more excited that they are finally back in action, so we can bring the spirit of the games into our restaurants,” said James Buell, Chief Brand & Innovation Officer, World of Beer Franchising, Inc. “At World of Beer, we are not just celebrating our wonderful country, but also paying homage to all of the tremendous athletes from around the world. What better way to celebrate than by showcasing all of the unique beer choices from their home countries with these Olympic-themed events and promotions.”

From now through July 31st, customers can also participate in World of Beer’s Olympics Beer Challenge, where guests can sign up to be a WOB Rewards member and try out different beers from around the world. WOB Rewards members that drink any five unique beers from five different countries will earn an exclusive 2021 Olympics badge and a $10 gold medal award, which can be redeemed through the end of the Summer Olympic Games on August 8th.

