Woops! is Shaking it Up with Exciting New Products

(RestaurantNews.com) Two pastries with deep histories in other countries have finally made their way to the U.S. NYC-based artisanal bakery Woops!, the largest macaron business in the U.S., is introducing the Cremebello and the Nata Pura nationwide. Both products make great gifts for the sweets lover who thinks they’ve seen it all, or who’s always looking for the latest thing!

Cremebello

The combination of chocolate and marshmallow is a perennial favorite for a reason (think s’mores), and the Cremebello takes it to a whole new level. Unlike s’mores, the Cremebello requires no assembly, since everything comes in a perfectly airy, chocolate-y package.

With origins in Denmark, the Cremebello exists in all kinds of variations around the world. In Israel, it’s an especially popular winter treat that many people eat as a pillowy alternative to ice cream. In New Zealand, where it comes in the shape of a fish, it’s handed out to kids as a reward for a job well done.

Ready to try one? WOOPS! boutique kiosks and bakeshops across the country offer the Cremebello in multiple different flavors, including (ready for it?): Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate, Zebra (white and dark chocolate), Coconut, White Strawberry, Hazelnut Nougat, After Eight, Cappuccino, Caramel, Honey Almond, Raspberry, Gingerbread, and Irish Cream. With so many varieties, it’s pretty much guaranteed that you’ll find your new favorite in no time.

Nata Pura

The palm-sized Nata Pura is a creamy custard tart that’s originally from Portugal, where bakeries carefully guard their recipes and techniques for the perfect version. An old Portuguese proverb says that “A bride who eats a pastry will never take off her ring,” so it’s fairly common to see newlywed couples at Lisbon’s bakeries sharing this treat. It can also be found in countries with large Portuguese immigrant populations.

The original version of this Portuguese custard tart dates all the way back to the 16th century, when it was created by nuns in convents. Nowadays, it can be enjoyed at any time of the day—perfect for those who like a little something sweet with their mid-morning coffee. It’s also unbeatable paired with an espresso.

If you’re looking for where to find these cuties, they’re available only at WOOPS! bakeshops (unfortunately they’re not on offer at boutique kiosks since they’re baked on-site and require an oven)! Bakeshops are serving the Nata Pura in the original flavor, and also in Salted Caramel, Chocolate, Apple, and Mixed Berries. Since it’s impossible to eat just one, you’ve got the perfect reason to try them all.

More on Woops!

A team of four passionate creatives (who also happened to be friends) started Woops! in New York City with macaron pop-up shops in 2012. Since then, Woops! kiosks and bakeshops have expanded nationwide. Woops! macarons are the most authentic outside of Paris and are handmade to perfection.

For more info: https://bywoops.com