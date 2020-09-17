Woody’s Bar-B-Q Embraces Its Southern Roots with Two New Menu Items

Classic Southern BBQ Chain Gives Sneak Peek at a Pair of Limited Time Only Offers Available at Participating Locations During the Months of September and October 2020

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Woody’s Bar-B-Q first opened its doors in Jacksonville, Florida in 1980 with a menu showcasing such Southern staples as Brunswick stew, fried squash, banana pudding and – of course – a smoker full of slow-smoked BBQ meats. One of its proprietary sauces is even dubbed Southern Sweet. 40 years later, the classic Southern BBQ chain embraces its “Southern Roots” once more with the premier of two new menu items – introduced under the name Southern Seafood Suppers. At the core of both new dishes is a bed of creamy, cheesy grits – what’s more Southern than that? The Southern Seafood Suppers promotion launches at participating locations – most of which are in Florida, with one beyond the Sunshine State’s borders in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania – on September 15, 2020 and runs through the end of October.

The two Southern Seafood Suppers coming soon to Woody’s Bar-B-Q include:

Shrimp and Grits – Poised atop a flavorful foundation of sautéed spinach and creamy cheese grits, Woody’s perfectly seasoned, skillfully grilled shrimp offer a taste sensation that has made this dish a low-country favorite on family dining tables throughout the South.

– Poised atop a flavorful foundation of sautéed spinach and creamy cheese grits, Woody’s perfectly seasoned, skillfully grilled shrimp offer a taste sensation that has made this dish a low-country favorite on family dining tables throughout the South. Fish and Grits – Woody’s grilled salmon elegantly elevates this dish that includes sautéed spinach and a generous serving of creamy cheese grits – beautifully and deliciously proving that grits aren’t only for breakfast anymore!

“Grits are a staple on countless Southern tables,” said Yolanda Mills-Mawman, President and Co-Founder of Woody’s Bar-B-Q. “They represent the ultimate comfort food for many. As part of our 40th Anniversary celebration, we’re excited to invite our patrons to ‘supper’ with two timeless dishes that embody a sense of hospitality and showcase our pitmasters’ skills on the grill. As a Florida-based franchise, we like to occasionally feature seafood dishes. While classic Southern BBQ will always be at our menu’s core, it’s fun to offer something different, maybe even unexpected from time to time. We’re eager to see the reaction from our guests and anticipate that cheese grits might even become part of our regular menu. Blended with butter, cream and a rich sharp cheddar, we think it will be a new fan favorite, offering a nice alternative to mashed potatoes or fries.”

To view the rest of the Woody’s Bar-B-Q menu, peruse the list of locations, and more, prospective patrons are encouraged to visit www.woodys.com .

About Woody’s Bar-B-Q®

After opening their first Woody’s Bar-B-Q in 1980, partners Woody Mills and Yolanda Mills-Mawman have spent nearly four decades setting the “bar” higher for classic Southern barbecue. From the humble beginnings of just one location in Jacksonville, Florida, a shared passion for barbecue, and a dog-eared collection of recipes, Mills and Mawman have grown the Woody’s Bar-B-Q brand to locations reaching from the Deep South where barbecue is king to the Northeast and Midwestern fronts. Perhaps best known for their legendary melt-in-your-mouth slow-smoked Signature Baby Back Ribs, Woody’s has also built quite a following among patrons with their secret recipe barbecue sauces and meats, as well as their freshly prepared comfort food-inspired side dishes. Individuals who wish to learn more about becoming a Woody’s Bar-B-Q franchisee are encouraged to visit https://www.woodys.com/franchise/ .

